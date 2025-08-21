Paddleboarder who became first to make 100-mile Shetland to Orkney crossing describes 'nightmare' journey

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 21st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
The 46-year-old suffered food poisoning while out on the water.

A 46-year-old man who paddle boarded from Shetland to Orkney in a 100-mile solo challenge has described the journey as a “nightmare from start to finish” after being hit with a bout of suspected food poisoning.

Charlie Head, an explorationist and campaigner who lives on the Isle of Wight, set off from a marina on Shetland around 9pm on Monday night with his board, paddles, and some food and water.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After 25 hours at sea, the 46-year-old arrived on a sandy Orkney beach, making him the first person to make the crossing on a paddleboard.

In a video posted on Facebook afterwards, Mr Head described the journey as a “nightmare from start to finish”placeholder image
In a video posted on Facebook afterwards, Mr Head described the journey as a “nightmare from start to finish” | Charlie Head

But while Mr Head said he felt “great” to have completed the challenge, the journey was far from smooth sailing.

Just a short while into the challenge, after eating his first meal, the 46-year-old started to feel very unwell.

“I thought initially it was just nerves,” he said. “I thought ‘I’ll be alright, whatever’. Then I was like ‘oh, my God’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“But I was committed. Because I was catching the wind as a conveyer belt, I couldn’t really just turn around and go back again. It was about three to four in the morning. It was crazy.

“Then, I just couldn’t eat anything. I could hardly keep my eyes open. I literally had one digestive biscuit.

“I was a bit worried to be honest, and I couldn’t pull in at Fair Isle because the wind had kicked up and I had no energy. My inner dialogue was just telling to be get on with it, just dig in.”

Mr Head tried to get some sleep, but could not balance on the board because the water was too rough. Exhausted and running on zero fuel, he pushed on.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It’s amazing what the body can do,” he said. “Breathwork really helped me. I was just smashing 30 breaths every time it got too much, and that would give me a lift.”

As if things weren’t going badly enough, his sleeping bag got soaked, and he lost one of his paddles, too.

“Luckily, I had spare,” he said. “When you’re feeling like that, it makes other things go wrong. Every small task becomes hard to deal with, so you end up being a clumsy muppet.”

With his eyes “pinned” on the horizon looking for land, Mr Head eventually spotted a lighthouse.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“That became a beacon of hope, a target,” he said. “I didn’t even know which island it was.”

Mr Head's board has a gear cabin on the front, with a solar panel, radios and a GPS tracking systemplaceholder image
Mr Head's board has a gear cabin on the front, with a solar panel, radios and a GPS tracking system | Charlie Head

But as he approached, misfortune struck again, and the tide turned against him.

“It was too strong for me to fight against it,” he said. “Just when you start to think everything’s OK and you’re at the end of it, I was suddenly pushed away from the island.

“I had to just go with it. I slipped off to the left and went to the next island ahead, but that meant another couple of hours paddling. So it was a painful ending.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To his great relief, the adventurer eventually made it to a beach on the island of Sanday.

“It was another level of test,” he said. “If you look at it like that, there were lots of lessons in there.”

Mr Head is raising money for the marine wildlife charity Sea Shepherd. He had originally planned a paddle crossing to the Faroe Islands, to raise awareness about the practice of hunting whales and dolphins, but had run into challenges.

“The idea for the crossings is to tell a story and support conservation work,” he said. “It’s back to the drawing board for the weather window for next summer, for the Faroes.

“I just love the islands up here. I love Shetland.”

Related topics:ShetlandOrkneyIsle of WightFaroe Islands
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice