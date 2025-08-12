A historic lighthouse in Shetland built by the father and brother of Scottish writer Robert Louis Stevenson is up for sale, with an asking price of over £350,000.

The iconic lighthouse, on the island of Bressay on the east side of Shetland, has stood for over 160 years.

Now, the Shetland Amenity Trust, the local heritage charity which has owned the complex since 1995, is looking for a new custodian for the B-listed landmark.

It said was no longer able to look after the building due to rising costs, and made the decision to part with the lighthouse following a “careful and lengthy” period of consultation with the local community.

The lighthouse was built in 1858 by engineers David and Thomas Stevenson, who were the father and brother of writer Robert Louis Stevenson, best known for his classic novel Treasure Island.

It served to guide vessels safely through Bressay Sound, the sheltered channel separating Bressay from Lerwick.

Although the light was automated in 1987 and is no longer essential to modern navigation, the site remains an important symbol of Shetland's maritime history.

In April 2022, the Shetland Amenity Trust invited expressions of interest from community groups and private individuals, exploring a range of potential uses for the lighthouse complex.

However, no final agreement was made.

The trust said its priority throughout has been to secure a sustainable future for the site - whether through community-led initiatives or private ownership.

Shetland Amenity Trust chair Alison Moncrieff said the lighthouse holds a “special place in Shetland’s story”.

“While it’s been a difficult decision to part with the building, we believe this is the right moment to invite new energy and investment to help it thrive again,” she said.

“Rising costs and financial pressures mean the Trust is no longer able to care for the lighthouse in the way it deserves, but we are excited by the possibilities that lie ahead.

“We’re hopeful that a new owner will bring fresh vision and commitment to restore and reimagine the site, ensuring it can be enjoyed for years to come.

“We are grateful to the Directors of Bressay Development Ltd for their thoughtful work exploring a community-led solution. Although this was not feasible in the end, their dedication shows the deep value placed on the site.”

Any restoration or development will require permission from Historic Environment Scotland, and works must use traditional materials and techniques appropriate to the lighthouse’s listed status.

The property listing on Savills says the lighthouse complex comprises several buildings, including the original lighthouse tower, two former keepers' cottages, a former engine room, and an artist's residence and studio.

It said the former keepers' cottages and outbuildings have been adapted to support the Bressay Lighthouse artists' residency, offering accommodation and studio space to visiting artists.

It said the east and west cottages were previously in use as holiday lets.

Bressay is an island located to the east of Shetland capital town Lerwick, with the ferry crossing taking less than ten minutes.

The lighthouse is located at Kirkabister Ness, on the southwestern tip of the island.

1 . View of the lighthouse The lighthouse is located at Kirkabister Ness, on the southwestern tip of the island of Bressay, in Shetland | Savills Photo Sales

2 . Bird's Eye View The complex comprises the original lighthouse tower, two former keepers' cottages, a former engine room, and an artist's residence and studio | Savills Photo Sales

3 . View from the lighthouse The lighthouse looks out across the water to mainland Shetland, which is only a ten minute ferry ride away | Savills Photo Sales