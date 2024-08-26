Liam Gallagher at Oasis' Murrayfield Stadium gig on June 17, 2009. | TSPL

The gigs will be the most highly-anticipated of the year.

It’s been 30 years since Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe, and 15 years since the warring Gallagher brothers broke up the band in 2009.

Despite that long absence the Manchester group’s popularity has never waned, with both Gallaghers enjoying successful careers after going their separate ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter, get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rumours of a reunion have been rife for years, but the siblings’ strained relationship - often amplified on social media - regularly made it look unlikely.

But now it seems to be on - with a number of clues pointing fans towards a series of 2025 gigs.

Here’s what we know.

Why do fans think that Oasis are reforming?

Frosty relations between Noel and Liam seem to have thawed in recent weeks, as the pair prepare for the 30th anniversary reissue of Definitely Maybe.

During an interview in Manchester's Sifters Record Shop, Noel was unusually complimentary about his brother, saying of his voice: “It's got something else. If songs were drinks – Liam's is a shot of tequila and mine's half a Guinness. Mine's half a Guinness on a Tuesday. Liam's is ten shots of tequila on a f***ing Friday night.”

He added: “I can't sing Slide Away, Cigarettes And Alcohol, Rock N' Roll Star and Columbia and all that. I mean, I could do it, but it's not the same. It's the delivery and the tone of his voice and the attitude. I don't have the same attitude as him."

Then, on Sunday evening at the Reading Festival Liam returned the favour, dedicated Oasis song Half The World Away to his brother, saying: "I want to dedicate this song to Noel Gallagher." Prior to his headlining slot he had posted on X (formerly Twitter) “I never did like that word FORMER” before reposting links to articles about a possible reunion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When is the Oasis reunion expected to be announced?

On Sunday both brothers posted a short video on X featuring the date ‘27.08.24’ and the time ‘8am’. The same image was placed on the screen after Liam’s set at the Reading Festival.

So, it seems highly likely that the reunion will be announced at 8am on Tuesday, August 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

When was the last time Oasis played Scotland?

Oasis’ last concert in Scotland was shortly before they broke up, at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium on June 17, 2009. They played a total of 42 gigs in Scotland during their career.

That last gig was past of the Dig Out Your Soul tour and they played the following:

Rock 'n' Roll Star Lyla The Shock of the Lightning Cigarettes & Alcohol Roll With It To Be Where There's Life Waiting for the Rapture The Masterplan Songbird Slide Away Morning Glory My Big Mouth The Importance of Being Idle Half the World Away I'm Outta Time Wonderwall Supersonic Live Forever Don't Look Back in Anger Falling Down Champagne Supernova I Am the Walrus

When did Oasis last play live?

Oasis’ last concent before they broke up was at the V Festival, in Staffordshire, on August 22, 2009.

Will Oasis play Scotland on their rumoured reuniuon tour?

Thusfar it’s been speculated that the comeback tour will include Manchester’s Heaton Park and Wembley Stadium.

Oasis have long had an affinity with Scotland though, having famously been discovered by manager Alan McGee at at gig at Glasgow’s King Tut’s venue.

Speaking onstage in 2009, Liam Gallagher told the crowd: “Scotland’s the f***ing b*****ks and so are the people. You’ve always been very kind to us since we started out with Oasis. It reminds me when I get famous I need to buy a little gaff up here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, hopes are high that Oasis will find time for a stop north of the border.

Where are Oasis likely to play in Scotland on their comeback tour?

Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium or Glasgow’s Hampden Park would seem the two most likely venues for Oasis to play - the band have played them twice and once respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having said that, they have also performed some legendary outdoor gigs at Irvine Beach and Loch Lomond in the past, so they may look for a more unusual venue.