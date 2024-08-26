Oasis in Scotland: Here are all 41 shows the Britpop band played north of the border
It’s been 30 years since Oasis released their debut album Definitely Maybe, and 15 years since the warring Gallagher brothers broke up the band in 2009.
Despite that long absence the Manchester group’s popularity has never waned, with both Gallaghers enjoying successful careers after going their separate ways.
Rumours of a reunion have been rife for years, but the siblings’ strained relationship - often amplified on social media - made it look unlikely.
But now it seems to be on, with a number of clues pointing fans towards a series of 2025 gigs to be announced this week.
Scottish fans are hoping for a date north of the border, although it seems like only Manchester, London and Glastonbury are currently on the schedule.
But there’s still a chance, particularly since the band have long had an affinity for all things Scottish.
Famously they were ‘discovered’ by manager Alan McGee at at gig at Glasgow’s King Tut’s venue back in 1993, playing a four song set comprising Rock 'n' Roll Star, Bring It On Down, Up in the Sky and I Am the Walrus.
And speaking onstage in 2009, Liam Gallagher told the crowd: “Scotland’s the f***ing b*****ks and so are the people. You’ve always been very kind to us since we started out with Oasis. It reminds me when I get famous I need to buy a little gaff up here.”
Their last gig in the country couldn’t have been more different to the first - a sold out gig at Murrayfield Stadium with a career-spanning 22-song setlist (although, again, ending with Beatles cover I Am the Walrus).
Inbetween there were another 39 Scottish concerts. Here are all of them.
1993
- May 31: King Tut's, Glasgow (supporting 18 Wheeler)
- December 2: Plaza, Glasgow (supporting Saint Etienne)
- December 10: Cathouse, Glasgow (supporting The Verve)
1994
- February 6: Gleneagles
- April 5: Lucifer’s Mill, Dundee
- April 6: La Belle Angele, Edinburgh
- April 7: Tramway, Glasgow
- June 12: Cathouse, Glasgow
- June 13: Cathouse, Glasgow
- July 31: T In The Park Festival, Strathclyde Country Park
- December 7: Barrowlands, Glasgow
- December 27: Barrowlands, Glasgow
1995
- July 14: Irvine Beach
- July 15: Irvine Beach
1996
- January 21: Ingliston Exhibition Centre
- January 22: Ingliston Exhibition Centre
- August 3: Balloch Castle Country Park, Loch Lomond
- August 4: Balloch Castle Country Park, Loch Lomond
1997
- September 19: AECC, Aberdeen
- September 20: AECC, Aberdeen
- December 7: SECC, Glasgow
- December 8: SECC, Glasgow
2000
- July 28: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
- August 26: Glasgow Green, Glasgow
2001
- October 13: Barrowlands, Glasgow
- October 14: Barrowlands, Glasgow
2002
- July 13: T In The Park Festival, Kincross
- September 9: AECC, Aberdeen
- September 10: AECC, Aberdeen
- September 12: Corn Exchange, Edinburgh
- November 13: Braehead Arena, Glasgow
- November 14: Braehead Arena, Glasgow
2005
- May 15: Usher Hall, Edinburgh
- June 29: Hampden Park, Glasgow
- December 12: AECC, Aberdeen
- December 14: SECC, Glasgow
- December 15: SECC, Glasgow
2008
- November 1: AECC, Aberdeen
- November 2: AECC, Aberdeen
- November 5: SECC, Glasgow
2009
- June 17: Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh
