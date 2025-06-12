Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride 2025

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) 2025 has officially come to a close, capping off another remarkable year of style, community, and purpose on two wheels.

On Sunday, May 18, more than 127,000 riders in 1,038 cities around the world united in dapper style and on classic inspired motorcycles to support men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

2025 Key Highlights

– 127,000+ riders

Thomas Mitchell, Partner at Motorcycle Law Scotland

– 1038 cities

– 108 countries

– $7.6 million USD raised

Closer to home here in Scotland, Motorcycle Law Scotland was delighted to support the Edinburgh ride both as a sponsor and also with four of the team donning their finest dapper gear to ride the 30 mile route from Dalkeith Country Park around Edinburgh.

DGR 2025 in Edinburgh

The Edinburgh ride, organised by Edinburgh Triumph and also supported by The Giveaway Guys, Dalkeith Country Park and Eastern Western Motor Group had almost 300 riders taking part and collectively raised £62119 for Movember. The funds raised support Movember’s work across two of the most complex issues facing men around the globe: prostate cancer and mental health.

“Each year, we’re blown away by the scale, generosity, and heart behind this ride,” said Mark Hawwa, Founder of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride. “2025 was our most successful yet—not just in funds raised, but in lives reached and conversations started. Together we are building a movement that saves lives, and reminds folks around the world that men’s health matters everywhere. Thank you to every rider, donor, and volunteer who made 2025 our biggest year yet.”