Man found injured near Asda supermarket as police launch investigation
The incident occurred at Rothes Drive, close to the Asda in Maryhill, about 6.20pm on Saturday.
Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of an injured man.
The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. The condition of the man remains unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Saturday, June 14, 2024, we received a report that a man had been found injured at Rothes Drive, Glasgow.
“He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.