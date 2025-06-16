Man found injured near Asda supermarket as police launch investigation

Dale Miller
By Dale Miller

Deputy Editor

Comment
Published 16th Jun 2025, 08:29 BST
Police were called to reports of an injured man near the Asda.

Police have opened an investigation after a man was found injured outside a supermarket in Glasgow.

The incident occurred at Rothes Drive, close to the Asda in Maryhill, about 6.20pm on Saturday.

Police were called out to a man injured at the supermarket.
Police were called out to a man injured at the supermarket. | Adobe

Emergency services were called to the scene following reports of an injured man.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. The condition of the man remains unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Saturday, June 14, 2024, we received a report that a man had been found injured at Rothes Drive, Glasgow.

“He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full set of circumstances.”

