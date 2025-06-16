Man found injured near Asda supermarket as police launch investigation

Police were called to reports of an injured man near the Asda.

Police have opened an investigation after a man was found injured outside a supermarket in Glasgow.

The incident occurred at Rothes Drive, close to the Asda in Maryhill, about 6.20pm on Saturday.

Police were called out to a man injured at the supermarket.

The man was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. The condition of the man remains unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.20pm on Saturday, June 14, 2024, we received a report that a man had been found injured at Rothes Drive, Glasgow.