The Scottish SPCA is pleased with the court’s decision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been jailed after his two dogs were found to be living amongst faeces and urine in a Scottish property.

Following a Scottish SPCA investigation, Kalith Cameron, from Aberdeen, appeared before the Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he was sentenced to six months in prison for causing unnecessary suffering to a six-year-old American bulldog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Aberdeen man has been sentenced to six months in prison following a Scottish SPCA investigation into the neglect of his two dogs. | Scottish SPCA

Diesel and a nine-month-old Bull type dog, Gucci.He was also disqualified from owning, holding, keeping, or looking after any animal for a period of three years.

Cameron failed to provide timely veterinary treatment for an infected ear, resulting in an open wound.

He also failed to provide an adequate nutritional diet, leaving Diesel in poor body condition.

Cameron also failed to provide a comfortable and clean environment for Diesel and a nine-month-old Bull type dog, Gucci.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both dogs were confined to a flat without enough space to exhibit normal behaviours. Their nails were overgrown, and the property was soiled with faeces and urine over a period of more than two weeks.

The Scottish SPCA were called to the property on May 8 2024 after receiving a call to its animal helpline reporting concerns for an abandoned dog, as the owner had been detained.An inspector removed both dogs from the property and was later granted access to assess the living conditions.

The Scottish SPCA inspector said: “The floor of the hallway was almost entirely covered in faeces. Upon entering the living room, more faeces and urine were present. The sofas were damaged and all the furniture appeared to have been soiled by the dogs.”

Gucci was taken to the Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeen Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre. Diesel was initially released to the care of a co-owner, on the condition that he was brought for urgent veterinary treatment the following morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On examination, Diesel was found to have a body condition score of just 2/9, meaning he had no discernible body fat and his spine, ribs and other bony prominences were highly visible. A vet confirmed he had been in pain from his ear wound for around two weeks, and his poor body condition indicated a lack of nutrition for an even longer period.

The Inspector added: “I was disgusted at the conditions within the property and the lack of suitable provisions made for the dogs, particularly as the owner had previously been advised that these conditions were unacceptable. Returning a dog with an open wound to such an unsanitary environment only exacerbated his suffering.

”Following veterinary treatment, which the Scottish SPCA was overseeing, Diesel has made a full recovery.

The Scottish SPCA is pleased with the court’s decision. The charity continues to urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected cruelty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad