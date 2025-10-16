All three dogs have now been rehomed.

A man in Aberdeen has been sentenced after his dogs were found to be living for several weeks in ‘dirty conditions’ amongst faeces and urine.

Police Scotland received a call to their helpline regarding concern for abandoned dogs. The Scottish SPCA inspector then gained access to the Aberdeen property and was able to assess the environment and welfare of the three dogs inside.

The inspector found that the owner, Robert Simpson Morrison, failed to provide a suitable environment for his dogs that were living in dirty conditions. It had appeared the dogs had not left the room for several weeks if not months.

Morrison appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 30. He was fined £1,000 and banned from owning or keeping animals for five years.

Distressed dogs were going ‘ballistic’ inside shut rooms

The Scottish SPCA inspector said: “When arriving at the property to check on the welfare of the dogs, I could hear them going ballistic inside: they were whining, barking and scratching.

“A strong smell was emanating from the property.”

The dogs were whining and scratching when the inspector arrived. | Scottish SPCA

“Upon entering the property, there was an overwhelming smell of ammonia and faeces.

“The dogs were found shut in rooms and were very distressed.”

Luna, a female Staffordshire Bull Terrier, was found within a small crate with minimal bedding, a dirty water bowl which was mostly empty and no food.

One of the three dogs discovered by the inspector. | Scottish SPCA

The inspector said she appeared severely distressed and timid.

Two more dogs Loco and Misty, a male Mastiff/Bulldog and a female Staffordshire Terrier, were found trapped inside another room.

The inspector said they both acted in a manic way to get out of the room.

‘Faeces and urine coated the floor’

The inspector continued: “When opening the door, the smell knocked me back.

“Faeces and urine coated the floor, there was no toys or enrichment, no clean area or bedding at all and minimal dirty water was available and no food.

“Based upon the conditions, it appeared likely that the dogs had been kept consistently in this room for a prolonged period from several weeks if not months.”

The dogs were discovered in September. | Scottish SPCA