Aberdeen crime: Man charged after woman killed in American Bulldog attack at Aberdeen flat
A man has been charged after a woman was killed by an American Bulldog in an Aberdeen flat.
Emergency services were called to a flat on Foresterhill Road at around 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, 2024 and 41-year-old Michelle McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene.
The American Bulldog was put down following the incident.
Officers have confirmed a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
It is understood the man has not been charged in connection with the death itself.
A police spokesperson said: "A man has been charged in connection with an incident where a woman died following a dog attack in Aberdeen.
"Emergency services were called to a flat in Foresterhill Road around 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, 2024.
"A 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."