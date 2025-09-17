The American Bulldog was put down following the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been charged after a woman was killed by an American Bulldog in an Aberdeen flat.

Emergency services were called to a flat on Foresterhill Road at around 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, 2024 and 41-year-old Michelle McLeod was pronounced dead at the scene.

The American Bulldog was put down following the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers have confirmed a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

It is understood the man has not been charged in connection with the death itself.

The incident happened at a flat on Foresterhill Road. | Google

A police spokesperson said: "A man has been charged in connection with an incident where a woman died following a dog attack in Aberdeen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Emergency services were called to a flat in Foresterhill Road around 11.15pm on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

"A 41-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.