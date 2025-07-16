Fire services remain at the scene

A huge blaze which spread through a number of buildings in Kilmarnock, closing roads and businesses in the town centre, is being treated as deliberate by police.

Fire crews were called to a fire on the ground floor of a four-storey building on King Street just before 9pm on Monday, which then spread to neighbouring premises.

Two fire engines and a high reach appliance were initially sent to the scene and were then joined by another four appliances.

As of Wednesday morning, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it still had one appliance and one height appliance at the scene.

The SFRS said the four-storey building has partially collapsed. There are no reports of any injuries.

Fire crews battled a blaze in a number of buildings in the centre of Kilmarnock. | Forever Young /PA Wire

Police Scotland is now appealing for information and said they are treating the fire as deliberate.

Local area commander Chief Inspector Scott McCurdy said: “This was a large fire and I would like to thank our emergency service colleagues for their help throughout the night.

“We understand the impact this fire has had on local businesses and I want to thank the public for their patience and assistance while we carry out our inquiries.

“We are treating the fire as deliberate and our investigation is ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the fire and who saw anything suspicious to contact us.