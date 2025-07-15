Watch: Footage shows demolition of Glasgow tenement after partial collapse

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2025, 17:36 BST
Residents have long complained that the building was dangerous and had to be demolished.

Roads were cordoned off and homes were evacuated after a derelict tenement building collapsed in Glasgow.

The building on the corner of Kenmure Street and Albert Drive was gutted by a fire on April 1, 2020.

Residents have long complained that the tenement was dangerous and had to be demolished.

Just after midnight on Friday, one side of the tenement collapsed.

Footage now shows the building that has been demolished.

Roads were cordoned off and homes were evacuated after the derelict building collapsed. | John Devlin

Fire service sent eight appliances to tenement building

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it sent eight appliances to the scene, but there were no reports of injuries.

Nearby flats were evacuated as firefighters worked to make the area safe. There have been no reported injuries.

The area was fenced off on Saturday morning while officials inspected the site.

