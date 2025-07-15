Residents have long complained that the building was dangerous and had to be demolished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads were cordoned off and homes were evacuated after a derelict tenement building collapsed in Glasgow.

The building on the corner of Kenmure Street and Albert Drive was gutted by a fire on April 1, 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents have long complained that the tenement was dangerous and had to be demolished.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Just after midnight on Friday, one side of the tenement collapsed.

Footage now shows the building that has been demolished.

Roads were cordoned off and homes were evacuated after the derelict building collapsed. | John Devlin

Fire service sent eight appliances to tenement building

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said it sent eight appliances to the scene, but there were no reports of injuries.

Nearby flats were evacuated as firefighters worked to make the area safe. There have been no reported injuries.