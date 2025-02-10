'In memory of Hope': Mourners watch final journey of murdered six-year-old schoolgirl Hope Gordon

Mourners line the streets to pay tribute to schoolgirl Hope Gordon, who was found dead alongside her father last month

Mourners have lined the streets to bid farewell to a tragic six-year-old schoolgirl as she completed her “final journey” in the company of her favourite cartoon characters.

Hope Gordon was found dead alongside her 36-year-old father Mark at a house in West Calder on January 20.

The horse and carriage carrying Hope Gordon's body as she was laid to rest. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

Police said they are treating her death as murder, while her father’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

On Monday – what Hope’s bereaved family have called “Hope’s Day” – a private family service in Coop Funeralcare in Livingston was followed by a procession to the town’s Adambrae Cemetery.

Despite the chilly temperatures, mourners turned out in force to line the roadside, some carrying flowers which they threw onto the horse-drawn hearse as it went past.

The funeral cortege left Co-Op Funeral Care Parolour and headed to Adambrae Cemetery where the family asked members of the public to line the route and celebrate the life of Hope Gordon. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

Hope’s coffin was decorated with characters from Paw Patrol, her favourite cartoon. The hearse followed a car carrying a Paw Patrol floral tribute provided by Toronto Primary School, where Hope had been a pupil.

The ornate white hearse was pulled by two white horses, each draped in a white cloth and with blue and yellow feathers affixed to their heads in an evocation of the Paw Patrol colours.

The hearse was followed by a close family friend dressed as Chase, a character from the animated series, with cars bearing members of Hope’s family close behind.

The procession was headed by a piper in full Highland dress, who piped the schoolgirl on what a social media post on behalf of her family described as “Hope’s final journey”.

One card attached to flowers on a hearse that formed part of Hope’s cortege was from her school and read: “Hope, you will be forever in our thoughts and hearts.

“You brought joy, happiness and love to everyone who met you and we will miss you dearly. Lots of love from everyone at Toronto Primary School.”

Another card said: “For beautiful precious sweet little Hope everyone loves you.”

A poem that Hope’s Auntie Tess wrote about her was included as part of the family service.

Crowds line the street to witness the funeral cortege for six-year-old schoolgirl Hope Gordon. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

A fundraising page launched by family friend Melanie Wheeldon to help cover the cost of Hope’s Day raised more than £10,000 – more than five times its original £2,000 target.

Hope Gordon was found dead along with her father, Mark Gordon, 36, in their home in West Calder, West Lothian | Police Scotland

In a statement posted on the page, named “in memory of Hope”, Ms Wheeldon said: “On January 20 2025, our hearts shattered as we learned of the tragic and senseless murder of six-year-old Hope.

“Hope was a vibrant and loving little girl, known for her infectious smile, kind spirit and deep love for animals. Hope’s life was tragically cut short, leaving a void in the hearts of her family and friends that can never be filled.”

Fiona Linfoot, head teacher at Toronto Primary School, said: "Hope was a much-loved member of the Toronto Primary family and will be hugely missed by all her friends and staff.