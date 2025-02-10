Scottish village community to line streets for 'final journey' of murdered six-year-old schoolgirl

A plea to line the streets to mark ‘Hope’s Day’ has been issued by the schoolgirl’s family

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A grieving West Lothian community is set to line the streets of Livingston on Monday for the "final journey" of six-year-old Hope Gordon .

The schoolgirl was found dead alongside her 36-year-old father Mark at a house in West Calder on January 20 .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said they are treating her death as murder, but that her father's is "not being treated as suspicious".

Six-year-old Hope Gordon whose body was found with her father Mark Gordon's body at a property in Harburn Drive, West Calder. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire

A private family service is set to take place at Co-op Funeralcare on Howden South, on what Hope's family are calling "Hope's Day".

They family has then called on the community to "line the streets" leading to the town's Adambrae Cemetery as Hope passes by in a horse-drawn carriage.

In a message posted on social media titled "Hope's final journey", Co-op Funeralcare said: "Hope will leave Co-op Funeralcare, Livingston, at approximately 12.45pm on Monday February 10 making her way to her final resting place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hope's family would like to show their appreciation to the community for all their love, support and kindness since their tragic loss and ask those that are able to line the streets leading to Adambrae Cemetery as Hope passes by in her horse-drawn carriage."

A further message posted on Friday laid out the exact route to the cemetery.

"We will turn left out of the funeral home, continue up Almondvale East Road, turn right at the mini roundabout, along Dedridge East Road, continuing straight over the mini roundabout on to Dedridge West Road, left on to Dedridge North Road, over the roundabout in to Adambrae," it read.

They said they expected to arrive at Adambrae Cemetery at about 1.15pm .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fundraising page launched by close family friend Melanie Wheeldon to help cover the cost of Hope's Day has raised more than £10,000 - more than five times its original £2,000 target.

In a statement posted on the page, Ms Wheeldon said: "On January 20 2025, our hearts shattered as we learned of the tragic and senseless murder of six-year-old Hope.

"Hope was a vibrant and loving little girl, known for her infectious smile, kind spirit and deep love for animals.