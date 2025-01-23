Death of six-year-old girl being treated as murder

Hope Gordon, six, and her father Mark were found dead on Monday

The death of a six-year-old schoolgirl in West Lothian is being treated as murder, police have confirmed.

Hope Gordon and her father Mark, 36, were found dead by police in a house in Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday afternoon after she failed to attend Toronto Primary School.

Her death is being treated as murder following a post-mortem investigation, Police Scotland said on Thursday evening.

Mr Gordon’s death is still being treated as unexplained pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination which will take place in due course.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police said they had found nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in the two deaths.

It is understood officers are continuing to make enquiries locally.

Detective Superintendent Grant Hendry, of the Major Investigation Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Hope’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“The families are understandably devastated and we are providing them with support through specialist officers at this extremely difficult time.

“Our team of officers continue to carry out enquiries to get answers for the families and at this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved.

“I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with the police.”

Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks, Divisional Commander, said: “This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident for the families involved, and the impact is felt right across the local community.

“I am grateful for the support received as we methodically complete essential enquires within the house in West Calder to ensure the families and local residents get the answers they deserve, and would ask that the family’s privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.