New CCTV image released of walker missing on Cape Wrath Trail in Highlands, near Glenfinnan Viaduct
Police have issued a new image of a 76-year-old walker last seen five days ago as searches for him continue in the Highlands.
Ian Currie, from Edinburgh, was last seen in the Glenfinnan area on Tuesday September 16 as he set off to walk the Cape Wrath Trail.
He was due to reach Inverie Bunkhouse on Thursday evening, but did not arrive and was reported missing to police that evening.
Police believe he was last seen around 4pm on Tuesday, September 16, about three miles north of Fort William railway station and have issued a CCTV image from the station in the hope of jogging people’s memories.
Extensive searches have been carried out in the Lochaber area, with police, mountain rescue teams, search and rescue dogs and the HM Coastguard helicopter among those involved.
Inspector Kay Macrae said: “I am appealing to anyone who may have been walking in the Glenfinnan area to get in touch if they believe they have seen Ian.
“I would like to thank the members of the public who have come forward with information, these are vital to help us locate Ian.
“Please think back to Tuesday. Did you see anyone that matches Ian’s description? Does the new CCTV image jog your memory? If so, contact police.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3967 of Thursday September 18, 2025.
Comments
