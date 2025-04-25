The £3.4 million restoration that has transformed Glenfinnan Viaduct, as seen in Harry Potter films

The 380m-long Glenfinnan Viaduct has been meticulously restored by Network Rail

It is one of Scotland’s most renowned man-made structures - a 380m-long railway bridge that has become synonymous worldwide with the Harry Potter film franchise.

Now, the Glenfinnan Viaduct has been restored to its full glory, with a year-long, £3.4 million restoration project having been officially completed.

The Glenfinnan Viaduct following its restoration | National Rail

The spectacular structure, originally built in 1901 at the top of Loch Shiel, has been the focus of an extensive maintenance programme designed to safeguard its future for generations to come.

Concrete repairs were carried out by Network Rail as part of the works. New safety handrails for staff working at height were installed, and ballast retention systems - the stone material under the railway track - were renewed at the ends of the structure.

Specially trained rope access technicians descended from the viaduct to reach and restore normally inaccessible parts of the viaduct.

Engineers separately worked on the base of the viaduct situated in the River Finnan, to protect the piers from erosion caused by the fast-flowing waters.

A 1950s diesel locomotive pulls the Jacobite carriages in place of the Jacobite, which was unable to run due to the high risk of wildfires, in Glenfinnan. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Laura Craig, scheme project manager at Network Rail, said: “This project was years in planning due to the complexity of navigating such a large-scale, historic structure.

“Our highly skilled team faced numerous challenges, from preserving the viaduct's original integrity to implementing modern engineering solutions. Every step of the process required meticulous attention to detail and a deep respect for its heritage.

“It’s an honour to look after the Glenfinnan Viaduct, knowing how much it’s loved all over the world. We’re proud to see it standing strong and it’s a testament to the dedication and hard work of everyone involved.”

The works have been completed as a total of £500,000 is separately spent on installing more than three miles of lineside fencing near the iconic viaduct.

The largest mass concrete viaduct in Scotland, the Glenfinnan attraction cost £18,904 to build at the time of its original construction - around £2 million in today’s money.

Ann MacSween, head of planning, consents and advice services at Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Glenfinnan is the most impressive of several mass concrete railway viaducts and bridges along the West Highland Line, which was built 1897-1901. These bridges were mostly designed with an exposed concrete finish, rather than being faced in stone, and are the earliest railway bridges of this style in Scotland.