Amazing Scottish venue dubbed ‘the Ralph Lauren of gyms’ named among the world's best
The world's best hotel gyms have been named – and one of them can be found right here in Scotland.
It comes as the Financial Times made its selection of the coolest spots to work out, with gyms from London to Singapore making the cut.
Introducing the feature, the publication says: “Hotel gyms are a mixed bag. Even in top-flight spots, working out can be a jarringly sub-par experience. Machinery might be decades old; the water cooler might date to the ’80s office era.”
The categories include the best gym for classes, recovery, business and fitness and wellness.
The only Scottish venue to make the cut is the gym at the plush Gleneagles hotel in Perthshire.
In its description of the fitness centre, the Financial Times says: “Think of Gleneagles as the Ralph Lauren of gyms. The sheer surface area of the Scottish grounds means there’s real estate to enjoy here, with plenty to entertain teenagers, from padel and tennis courts to a 7m-high bouldering wall and horse riding.
“Naturally the golf course is a must, but there’s also a good indoor gym, pool and hot tub, plus complimentary water bottles (pre-chilled, obviously) and a Theragun station for on-the-spot recovery massages.”
You can see the full list of the world's best gyms, according to the Financial Times, below:
BEST IN SOHO HOUSEWhite City House, west London
BEST FOR ADVENTURE JUNKIESAlila Jabal Akhdar, Oman
BEST FOR RECOVERYProper Hotels, Santa MonicaMOST EXCLUSIVEThe Emory, Knightsbridge, London
BEST FOR CLASSESEquinox Hotel, New York
BEST FOR BUSINESSSiro One Za’abeel, Dubai
MOST EXOTICSingita Sabora Tented Camp, Grumeti Reserve, Tanzania
BEST CONCEPTPower, The Dean, Cork, Ireland
BEST ON A BUDGETMob House, Paris
BEST FOR FAMILIESGleneagles, Perthshire, Scotland
BEST TROPICAL-ISLAND FITNESSPalm Heights, Grand Cayman
BEST FOR TYPE-A PERSONALITIESThe Standard, Bangkok
MOST SCENICAmanzoe, Kranidi, Greece
BEST FOR FITNESS PLUS WELLNESSComo Metropolitan Singapore, Singapore
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.