Selected by the Michelin Guide Inspectors, these hotels offer the world's most outstanding experiences.

Michelin has recently announced the first Michelin Key selection for Great Britain & Ireland.

Awarding 123 properties offering the most outstanding stays throughout the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, this inaugural British and Irish selection sees 14 hotels with Three Michelin Keys, 37 with Two Michelin Keys and 72 with One Michelin Key including three in Scotland.

Offering an ever more comprehensive service, the Michelin Guide's hotel selection provides users with recommendations for a complete travel experience.

Awarded by the Michelin Guide inspection team based on anonymous stays or visits – independently of existing labels, tourism stars and pre-established quotas – the Michelin Keys are a new international benchmark.

They aim to guide travellers to accommodations that stand out for their unique hospitality concept, distinctive character, warm welcome and extremely high level of service.

How are the 123 hotels awarded Michelin Keys in Great Britain & Ireland?

After presenting Michelin Key selections in France, Spain, Italy, Japan, the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Thailand, the Michelin Guide Inspectors have extended their research to Great Britain & Ireland.

Following multiple anonymous stays or visits and evaluating hotels on five international criteria , the Michelin Inspectors awarded Michelin Keys to 123 hotels among more than 350 British and Irish properties recommended in the broader Michelin Guide selection.

Out of the total, 91 awarded hotels are located in England, 15 in Scotland, three in Wales and 14 in the Republic of Ireland.

The Key hotels bring together a wide range of concepts and accommodation types, from boutique design hotels to iconic luxury properties, from secluded cottages or lodges to splendid heritage castles or manor houses.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides said of the awards: “For our latest European release, we are absolutely thrilled to present to world travellers our very first Michelin Key selection for Great Britain & Ireland.

“Featuring no fewer than 123 outstanding hotels, this selection is an invitation to explore the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, visit their historically rich cities, relax in their charming countryside and scenic landscapes, and enjoy, for a few nights, a timeless lifestyle in century-old castles and manor houses.

“From boutique hotels or flagship luxury properties located in eclectic London to country houses nestled in dramatic Irish countryside; from stunning Scottish manor houses to tranquil Welsh retreats: every hotel awarded One, Two or Three Michelin Keys is a gem sculpted by talented professionals. Using the Michelin Guide’s digital platforms, travellers can now filter their search and book hotels for stays that we hope will be unforgettable.”

Just like the famous Stars that indicate the best culinary experiences, the Michelin Keys reveal accommodations in the Guide’s hotel selection that offer the most outstanding stays.

Glenapp Castle

They are a new benchmark for travellers, qualifying each hotel experience in broader terms than simple amenities.

What do the Michelin Keys mean?

One Michelin Key means a very special stay. According to the Michelin team, hotels with one key are a true gem with its own character and personality.

It may break the mould, offer something different or simply be one of the best of its type. Service always goes the extra mile and provides significantly more than similarly priced establishments.

Two Michelin Keys means an exceptional stay. This is somewhere truly unique and exceptional in every way, where a memorable experience is always guaranteed.

A hotel of character, personality and charm that’s operated with obvious pride and considerable care. Eye-catching design or architecture, and a real sense of the locale make this an exceptional place to stay.

Three Michelin Keys means an extraordinary stay. It’s all about astonishment and indulgence here – this is the ultimate in comfort and service, style and elegance.

It is one of the world’s most remarkable and extraordinary hotels and a destination in itself for that trip of a lifetime. All the elements of truly great hospitality are here to ensure any stay will live long in the memory and hearts of travellers.

Three Michelin Keys, indicating an extraordinary stay, worthy of a specific trip, have been presented to 14 hotels located in England, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

In Scotland, The Gleneagles Hotel also receives the highest Michelin Guide Hotel distinction.

Located in the tiny town of Auchterarder, the property brings together the best of Scottish hospitality – from warm and genial staff to a traditional interior design mixing minimal, muted colours with rich antiques and fabrics – alongside three impressive golf courses.

The hotel is also the home of Two Michelin Star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, where classic French cuisine is combined with clever Scottish touches.

In the rest of the UK, London has eight hotels with three Keys including world-renowned names such Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Savoy.

In the English countryside, three hotels are also awarded Three Michelin Keys including, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, The Newt in Somerset and Lucknam Park.

In the Republic of Ireland, Adare Manor and Ballyfin Demesne were awarded three Keys.

Indicating an exceptional stay, 37 hotels have been awarded Two Michelin Keys. Of these, two are located in Scotland, three in the Republic of Ireland and the rest in England.

Located in Braemar, in the Highlands, The Fife Arms, a Victorian-era coaching inn, has now been transformed into a luxury 46-room hotel, passionately conceived by Swiss gallery owners Manuela and Iwan Wirth, and filled with impressive art and Scottish references.

In Edinburgh, The Balmoral is nestled within a majestic old Edwardian landmark. Here, heritage architecture is combined with contemporary, luxury furniture and the hotel bar, SCOTCH, showcases the largest collection of Scottish whiskies in Edinburgh.

In the Republic of Ireland, Cashel Palace, Sheen Falls Lodge and The Merrion all now have two Keys.

Finally, in England, among the 32 Two Michelin Key properties, travellers can choose between London boutique hotels from the Firmdale collection (Haymarket Hotel, Covent Garden Hotel or Ham Yard Hotel), luxury grand hotels (Rosewood London, The Dorchester), outstanding Spa resorts (The Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa, in Bath) or stunning, relaxed country house hotels (Gidleigh Park in Chagford or Lympstone Manor in Exmouth).

One Michelin Key has been awarded to 72 hotels offering very special experiences.

Representing a broad spectrum of hotel concepts, accommodation types and geography, the first British and Irish Michelin Key selection shines with diversity and experiences suited to all budgets and desires.

Of the 72 newly-awarded hotels, three are located in Wales, 12 in Scotland, 48 in England and nine in the Republic of Ireland.

Among the One Key hotels in Scotland are the Gleneagles Townhouse, 100 Princes Street and Prestonfield in Edinburgh as well as Glenapp Castle in Ayrshire and Kinloch Lodge on Skye.

Others in the UK and Ireland include Dylan and Wilder Townhouse in Dublin, Beaverbrook Town House, Flemings Mayfair and Broadwick Soho in London as well as Penmaenuchaf in Wales.

Among the One Key hotels, many are located in former castles, manor houses or on aristocratic estates. Just a few examples are Dromoland Castle (Newmarket on Fergus, Republic of Ireland), Thornbury Castle (England) and Palé Hall (Bala, Wales).

These wonderfully contrast with more eccentric and irreverent hotel designs, to be found in Artist Residence Oxfordshire (Oxford, England) and The Swan Southwold (Southwold, England).