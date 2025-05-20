Gyms and hospitals can 'request birth certificates' to prove sex, watchdog says

The verdict will see demands for verification

Hospitals, sports clubs and leisure centres will be allowed to request birth certificates following the Supreme Court ruling on gender, Britain’s equality regulator has announced.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) explained “justified” inquiries could be made about someone’s birth sex or legal changes to their gender, though admitted this could be discriminatory if not done sensitively.

Women’s rights campaigners had welcomed last month’s Supreme Court verdict saying it provided clarity, but now face being asked more questions in certain spaces.

Services will be allowed to ask about a person’s sex at birth, including demanding to see a birth certificate or Gender Recognition Certificate if it is “necessary and proportionate”.

The EHRC has launched a consultation on its updated guidance, which aims to set out how public buildings such as shops, hospitals and sports clubs should interpret the equality act. The regulator said the consultation has been extended “in light of the level of public interest, as well as representations from stakeholders in Parliament and civil society”.

Commission chairwoman Baroness Kishwer Falkner said there has been an “obvious” demand since the court’s ruling for “authoritative guidance” for a range of providers from businesses to hospitals to sports clubs.

Consultation to run over next six weeks

She said: “It is important that our code is both an accurate interpretation of the law and clear to those who use it.

“So we want to hear views on the clarity of these updates and urge all interested parties to respond to the consultation over the next six weeks. We will consider every response carefully and amend the draft code where necessary.

“People with protected characteristics should never be discriminated against or harassed when using a service. Where services are provided on a single-sex basis, that needs to be done in a way which is consistent with the law, which protects the rights of all service users and which ensures everyone is treated with respect and dignity.

“It’s vital that service providers know what they need to do to comply with the law, and that service users have confidence that every provider is doing so.”

Women could now have to provide a birth certificate

More detailed draft guidance was published on Tuesday, with a consultation period running until June 30, as the regulator appealed for feedback as to whether its content “could be clearer or more helpful”.

The guidance covers various areas of life including use of single-sex spaces and sport.

It says trans people can be excluded from competitive sport “when necessary for reasons of safety or fair competition”, and gives an example of how some services might be able to adapt to “offer toilets in individual lockable rooms to be used by both sexes”.

The code states that a service provided only to women and trans women or only to men and trans men “is not a separate-sex or single-sex service” under the Equality Act and could amount to unlawful sex discrimination against those of the opposite sex who are not allowed to use it.

Some trans rights groups have raised concerns about the practical implications of the Supreme Court ruling.

‘Complex area’

Baroness Falkner acknowledged this is a “complex area” of law and “bears on the rights of people with the protected characteristics of sex, sexual orientation and gender reassignment”.

She added: “We know that there are strongly held views across our society, both about how the law should be interpreted and whether it reflects the right balance between those rights. So, if everybody’s rights are to be protected – as the Supreme Court confirmed the law intends – service providers and their legal advisers need help to navigate these challenges.

“The consultation launched today will help ensure our services Code of Practice is a useful and authoritative guide. Please tell us if you think it could be clearer or more helpful.

“That way, whether you’re a shop owner or the chair of a local sports club, the manager of a hotel or a hospital, an HR professional or a solicitor, you will have guidance to follow so you can be confident that you’re upholding the law.”