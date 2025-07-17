The design is inspired by Glasgow’s shipbuilding history

The official tartan for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow next year has been revealed.

The bespoke tartan was designed by Scottish fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie, whose previous designs have been worn by stars including Justin Bieber and Alan Cumming.

It features the Glasgow 2026 colours, blue, pink and purple, against a grey base - which the designer said was a nod to Glasgow’s industrial past.

The base has a thread count of 74 to represent the nations and territories competing at the games.

“I love weaving stories into tartan design and while many people might be expecting a blue or green base, I looked at Glasgow’s rich history and felt inspired by the shipbuilding stories,” said Ms Mackenzie.

Ms Mackenzie is known for her contemporary take on Scotland’s classic tartans, and founded her own label in 2014.

She took on a graduate tailoring technician role at the games in Glasgow in 2014, and went on to design the Team Scotland parade outfits at Birmingham 2022.

“At that point, designing the official tartan for the Games seemed like a pipedream - so this is truly a full circle moment,” she said.

Ms Mackenzie will also design a bespoke tartan for Team Scotland’s athletes and officials.

The tartan is being made using local textiles and manufacturers, and its first appearance will be revealed on the clothing of the new mascot, whose identity will be released later in July.

Fans will also be able to get their hands on official Glasgow 2026 tartan merchandise.

Phil Batty OBE, Chief Executive of Glasgow 2026, said: “Designing and creating tartan is a revered part of Scotland’s heritage and we’re honoured that Siobhan Mackenzie is weaving it into Glasgow 2026’s story with a bespoke Games tartan, designed in Scotland.

“Siobhan is an expert in her field and has collaborated closely with us throughout the production process. This special tartan draws inspiration from Glasgow’s Clyde-built history, and she has carefully selected the threads of wool to celebrate the Games with this one-off tartan.

“As Glasgow 2026 fast approaches with our one year to go milestone next week, this tartan is a sign of what’s to come next summer and will be part of the fabric of Glasgow 2026 across the city.”

The games are taking place from July 23 to August 2 next year and will see 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories descend on the city.

Athletes will compete across 10 sports across four venues, including Scotstoun Stadium, the Scottish Event Campus, the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome and Tollcross International Swimming Centre.