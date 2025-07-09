Clyde the thistle man 'rules himself out' of 2026 Games mascot role

New mascot set to be announced later this month, with Clyde performing a different role next summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clyde the thistle man, who served as the official mascot for the 2014 Commonwealth Games, will not be reprising his role when the sporting event returns to Glasgow next year.

Organisers have sought to end speculation that Clyde will sprout up around Glasgow once again, by releasing a mocked-up press conference where he rules himself out of the running.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new mascot will be announced later this month, and Clyde will have a different role next summer.

Clyde the thistle man who served as the official mascot for the 2014 Commonwealth Games | PA

Last year, Glasgow was announced as the host of the Games after the Australian state of Victoria pulled out due to rising costs.

However, it will be a slimmed-down event compared to the 2014 games.

In the "press conference", the anthropomorphic thistle reads from a heartfelt statement, saying: "Back in 2014, I was honoured to play a part in one of the greatest sporting summers Glasgow and Scotland have ever seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To know that after all these years, I still hold such a place in the heart of this city and in the heart of Scotland , is a far greater honour than a simple thistle could ever ask for.

"So for this very reason - and with a heart full of excitement for what's about to come - that I officially rule myself out of the running to be the mascot for Glasgow 2026."

He also hinted about the 2026 mascot, which will be revealed on July 23 , saying: "Something magical is coming your way... and I know you're going to love it."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed by children

Next year's mascot will be designed by a team of 76 children from 24 schools around Glasgow .

While its exact identity is being kept secret, it is described as being "full of Glasgow's signature warmth, wit and charm".

Phil Batty , chief executive of Glasgow 2026, said: "Clyde is loved by everybody in the Commonwealth Games community, from the team, fans and athletes to the wider public for his friendly face, his energy and his pride in Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's given many years of tireless service and will be a tough act to follow, but we know our brilliant new mascot will add magic and sparkle to the Games and win a new generation of hearts across Glasgow, Scotland and around the world.

"Imagined by the young people of Glasgow to shine on the world stage, this character captures everything Glasgow 2026 is about - fun, inclusion, pride and progress.

"We can't wait to unveil them to the world later this month."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We're excited that Clyde will have a role to play at Glasgow 2026, and can't wait to share what it is!"

The 2026 Commonwealth Games is expected to feature more than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories, competing across 10 sports in four venues.