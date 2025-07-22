Scottish unicorns given names after restoration at ‘iconic’ whisky visitor attraction

Two unicorn sculptures have been given names and reunited with their horns, after a restoration project.

Two prominent Edinburgh sculptures have been given new names after being lovingly restored to their former glory as part of a wider conservation project at one of the city’s most iconic visitor attractions.

Perched above the historic Scotch Whisky Experience at the top of the Royal Mile, the pair of unicorns, long stripped of their horns by time and weather, have now been fully reinstated through a major heritage-led restoration of the building.

A naming competition, launched in partnership with Forever Edinburgh, attracted hundreds of creative suggestions from locals and visitors alike.

The winning names, Deoch and Doras, were chosen by the public in a witty and affectionate nod to the Gaelic phrase deoch an dorais, meaning “a farewell drink” or “one for the road”, literally “drink of the door.”

One of the winners, Archie Hamilton, noted the Harry Lauder song, A Wee Deoch An Doris, which captures the spirit of the tradition, as he explained the inspiration behind the names.

He said: “’Deoch an dorus’ just seemed natural for the Unicorns, our national animal. With Gaelic being our national language, plus the whisky link through the old Harry Lauder song, what better option.”

Julie Trevisan Hunter, marketing director at The Scotch Whisky Experience , said: “We were genuinely moved by the imagination and thought that people put into naming the unicorns.

“Many of the more than 1,500 suggestions reflected deep affection for Scotland’s culture, language and folklore, which is exactly the kind of connection we hope to inspire as we bring the world of Scotch whisky to life. ‘Deoch and Doras’ captured something uniquely Scottish while being warm, fun and rooted in tradition.”

Among the many entries were names drawn from Scottish landscapes and whisky regions and history, and some playful puns such as Whisker & Snifter.

Others favoured names from popular children’s stories, reflecting the unicorns’ imaginative appeal across generations, and there were many Gaelic references.

Ealasaid MacDonald, Ceannard (CEO) of Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the main public body for promoting and developing Gaelic language and culture in Scotland, praised the decision to use Gaelic, saying: “I was delighted to hear from the Scotch Whisky Experience that Gaelic featured so prominently in their highly successful search for strong Scottish names for their unicorns.

“This highlights the understanding and appreciation of Gaelic when we celebrate the old and the new in Scottish culture, underlining its importance as a national cultural and economic asset. I'm sure the newly restored Deoch and Doras will provide a warm Gaelic welcome to everyone that visits."

The unicorn restoration is part of a major project to preserve the integrity of The Scotch Whisky Experience’s historic site while enhancing its visitor experience. Susan Morrison, chief executive of The Scotch Whisky Experience explained the programme: “The building’s recent conservation programme has been guided by a deep respect for our setting next to Edinburgh Castle and a commitment to our role as gateway for the appreciation of Scotland’s national drink and rich cultural heritage.