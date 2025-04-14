Work begins on long awaited revamp of Glasgow's George Square

Festive celebrations will be moved from civic space while works are carried out

Work has begun on a multimillion pound redevelopment of the civic heart of Scotland’s largest city - with hoardings set to be erected around the main square.

The long-awaited renovation of George Square in Glasgow city centre aims to transform the area with more green space, informal play areas for children, a raised lawn platform, and sheltered seating.

The future of the prominent public square, located in front of Glasgow City Council’s City Chambers headquarters, has long been the subject of debate and controversy.

The new square will feature more green space and trees. Picture: Glasgow City Council | Glasgow City Council

In its current state, the square is a shadow of its former glory, with its main tarmac surface cracked and pocked, flanked by patches of grass and sand, and a lack of seating..

But the local authority has taken the first steps towards the 18 month-long revamp it says will turn it into a “modern” and “international quality” space that Glaswegians can once again be proud of.

Initial preparatory work for the installation of hoardings around the perimeter of the square began on Monday, with that phase expected to last until 9 May. The panels on the hoardings will showcase Glasgow's past and present, while displaying the future vision for both George Square and the wider city.

Patches of grass and sand surround the perimeter of the current square. | TSPL

Almost 500 metres in length and over two metres high, the hoardings will extend several metres from the kerb, requiring the closure of a road lane. The taxi rank in front of the Millennium Hotel will remain in place during the construction of the new square.

Pedestrian access around the square will also be maintained around its outer pavements, while viewing spaces on the east and west sides of the hoarding will give the opportunity to watch the development of the works.

The cluster of statues commemorating various figures from history, including literary giants like Sir Walter Scott and Robert Burns, will then be removed for restoration and storage, before the main works get underway in early June.

The 18 month long revamp began on Monday. | TSPL

The city's traditional ticketed Christmas lights switch on in the square - which is usually accompanied by a fairground and festive market stalls - will not go ahead during the works, which are scheduled to be completed in August 2026. Organisers Glasgow Life have said a Christmas lights trail will illuminate Argyle Street, Buchanan Street and Sauchiehall Street instead.

Councillor Angus Millar, convener for city centre recovery at Glasgow City Council, said: “George Square’s restoration is a huge and historic project and so much work has already gone into its planning and design. Once complete next year, Glasgow will have a modern square with more greenery, improved lighting and drainage infrastructure and a high-quality stone finish to replace the current tarmac.

“This will be a momentous month for the city, with the erection of the hoardings in less than a fortnight’s time firing the starting pistol on a real acceleration of the works. George Square is built into the DNA of this city, and Glaswegians have wanted to see its restoration for decades.”