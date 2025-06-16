Human leg found on beach near Prestwick Airport as police launch investigation
Police are investigating after a human leg was found on a beach.
Officers were called to the scene on Prestwick Beach in South Ayrshire on the morning of June 10.
Police Scotland said investigations are under way.
It is not yet known whether the remains belong to a man or a woman.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10.45am on Tuesday, June 10 2025, we received a report that human remains had been discovered on Prestwick Beach.
“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.