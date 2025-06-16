Human leg found on beach near Prestwick Airport as police launch investigation

By Amy Watson
Comment
Published 16th Jun 2025, 13:29 BST
The grim discovery was made on a quiet beach on Scotland’s west coast.

Police are investigating after a human leg was found on a beach.

Officers were called to the scene on Prestwick Beach in South Ayrshire on the morning of June 10.

The human leg was found by police.
The human leg was found by police. | Scotsman

Police Scotland said investigations are under way.

It is not yet known whether the remains belong to a man or a woman.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10.45am on Tuesday, June 10 2025, we received a report that human remains had been discovered on Prestwick Beach.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

