The grim discovery was made on a quiet beach on Scotland’s west coast.

Police are investigating after a human leg was found on a beach.

Officers were called to the scene on Prestwick Beach in South Ayrshire on the morning of June 10.

The human leg was found by police. | Scotsman

Police Scotland said investigations are under way.

It is not yet known whether the remains belong to a man or a woman.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Around 10.45am on Tuesday, June 10 2025, we received a report that human remains had been discovered on Prestwick Beach.