Craigdhu Road crash: Boy, 14, riding e-bike taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after crash in Milngavie
A 14-year-old boy riding an e-bike has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a car in Milngavie.
Police said they were called to the crash around 11pm on Thursday, on Craigdhu Road near its junction with Drumgoyne Avenue. Officers said the collision involved an e-bike and a silver MG3 hatchback car.
The rider of the e-bike, the 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital after emergency services arrived on the scene. The driver of the MG3, a 32-year-old woman, was not injured.
The road was closed to allow for investigations to be carried out and reopened around 3.45am on Friday.
Sergeant Chris McColm, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this crash. I am asking any witnesses who were in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch.
“Similarly, anyone with private CCTV or doorbell footage or drivers with dash-cams are urged to contact us as they may have captured what happened.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 3769 of October 16.
Comments
