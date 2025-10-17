Govan Road incident: Road closed as firefighters tackle overnight blaze at Glasgow church
A road in Glasgow remains closed while firefighters attend a blaze which broke out at a church overnight.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the building on Govan Road at 1.17am on Friday morning.
The church affected is Christ Apostolic Church.
Four fire appliances and a high reach vehicle were initially deployed to the scene, and officers confirmed two fire appliances and a high reach vehicle remain at the scene as of 12pm on Friday.
Glasgow City Council also confirmed Govan Road remains closed to all traffic between Craigiehall Place and Lorne Street.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 1.17am on Friday, 17 October, to reports of a fire affecting a building on Govan Road, Glasgow.
“Currently, two fire appliances and a high reach vehicle are still in attendance and firefighters are working to make the area safe.
“At its height, Operations Control mobilised four fire appliances and a high reach vehicle to the scene.
“There were no reports of any casualties and crews remain in attendance.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.