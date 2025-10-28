The axe has been confirmed for the long-running Good Morning Scotland programme

A launch date and the hosts for BBC Scotland’s new breakfast show have been announced as it was confirmed the radio station’s long-running programme would be axed.

Radio Scotland Breakfast will replace Good Morning Scotland (GMS) under a widely-mooted overhaul of the corporation’s morning programming. The new show will launch on November 24.

Martin Geissler, presenter of The Sunday Show on BBC One Scotland and BBC Radio Scotland, and Laura Maciver, a senior presenter on Reporting Scotland: News at Seven, will co-host the new programme.

The BBC said existing GMS hosts Gary Robertson and Laura Maxwell would take up “other high-profile presenting roles” with the corporation.

The shake-up has been announced as the BBC deals with the fallout of bullying allegations against broadcaster Kaye Adams.

Ms Adams, who also appears on ITV’s Loose Women, was taken off air from her morning radio programme earlier this month, which starts from 9am.

It has been reported the decision was made following a complaint about her behaviour, though the BBC has not confirmed the reason.

Ms Adams said on the weekend that her name had been “dragged through the mud”, with a statement issued on her behalf saying: “After three of the most distressing weeks of my professional life and seeing my previously untarnished name publicly dragged through the mud, BBC Scotland has still not provided me with any details of the allegations which have been made against me.”

Radio Scotland Breakfast will air from 6am to 9am on weekdays, with the BBC promising a “pacy, informal and informative” offering.

Howard Simpson, head of news and current affairs at BBC Scotland, said: “The launch of Breakfast marks a new chapter in the history of BBC Radio Scotland’s morning news service for audiences.

“BBC Scotland News is more important than ever now in the disinformation age and the programme will have the journalistic rigour and depth our listeners have come to expect, with Martin and Laura bringing their distinctive energy, insight and warmth. They will be there to help audiences make sense of the main issues facing Scotland and ask the questions that need answered.

“I’m confident that’s a combination that will make Breakfast a must-listen for people who want the latest news, sport, weather and entertainment from a Scottish perspective.

“I also want to thank Gary and Laura, whose work on Good Morning Scotland has been outstanding, and I’m delighted they’ll be bringing their talent to other roles in our news and current affairs output.”

Mr Robertson, who has presented GMS for the past 19 years, said: ‘It’s been a privilege to be part of Good Morning Scotland, waking the nation up, for such a significant period. I’m excited to take on The Sunday Show full time, where I’ll continue to ask the searching questions and explore the stories that matter most to our audiences.”