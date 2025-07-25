Police are renewing their appeal for information amid “unanswered questions” over 20 years on

Detectives in Clydebank have released artificial images of a man who went missing over 20 years ago - showing what he would look like now.

David McCallum was reported missing in 2003 and was last seen in the Rowardennan area of Loch Lomond.

Mr McCallum, who was 31 went he went missing, would have turned 54 today.

The age progression images, created for police by Dundee University, have been released as part of a renewed appeal for information about the case.

Police said there remained “unanswered questions” around Mr McCallum’s disappearance.

Mr McCallum’s car, a black Ford Focus, was found near where he was last spotted in the Loch Lomond area.

He is described as as 5ft 9ins tall, with a slim build and dark brown hair.

So far, there have been no confirmed sightings of Mr McCallum. However, police said there has been two potential sightings of him in Sussex in 2017 and in the Tower Hill Underground Station in London in 2019.

Detective Inspector David Lavery, of Dumbarton Police Office, said: “We regularly review unsolved missing person cases and there have always been unanswered questions around David’s disappearance.

“There have been a number of appeals over the years, including by the charity Missing People.org and on television documentaries.

“These latest images show what David may look like now. If anyone recognises David from these images, or has any information that can help our enquiries, please contact us.

“I would appeal particularly to anyone who was wild camping in the Lochan Maoil Dhuinne area the weekend David was last seen, as well as people who have worked with the homeless community in London over the years.”

In 2007, Mr McCallum’s family appeared in a BBC One series called ‘Missing’, in an effort to uncover further information about his whereabouts.

In an interview with the Clydebank Post the same year, his sister, Susan Donaldson, said: "It is just like he has vanished into thin air. For us, as a family, we are getting no closure.

"Just to have nothing at all makes it very difficult. It is just as raw as it was from day one."

Meanwhile, his brother described the unsolved case as like “sitting with a book and we have got a final page missing,”.