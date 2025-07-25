Irvine crime: Man, 61, arrested in connection with 1994 death of Irvine woman Shona Stevens

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:19 BST
A 61-year-old was arrested by Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team.

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Irvine 31 years ago.

Shona Stevens was 31 years old when she was found on a footpath located just a few hundred yards from her home in Alder Green in the Bourtreehill Park area of Irvine on November 10, 1994.

The mum-of-one had sustained serious head injuries and died in hospital days later.

A 67-year-old man has now been arrested in connection by Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team.

Shona Stevens was found dead 31 years ago.placeholder image
Shona Stevens was found dead 31 years ago. | Third Party

Detective chief inspector Stuart Gillies, senior investigating officer on the case, said: “I would like to thank the members of the local community who assisted us in our enquiries.

“I am grateful for their information and input which contributed to our investigation.”

