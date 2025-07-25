Irvine crime: Man, 61, arrested in connection with 1994 death of Irvine woman Shona Stevens
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Irvine 31 years ago.
Shona Stevens was 31 years old when she was found on a footpath located just a few hundred yards from her home in Alder Green in the Bourtreehill Park area of Irvine on November 10, 1994.
The mum-of-one had sustained serious head injuries and died in hospital days later.
A 67-year-old man has now been arrested in connection by Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team.
Detective chief inspector Stuart Gillies, senior investigating officer on the case, said: “I would like to thank the members of the local community who assisted us in our enquiries.
“I am grateful for their information and input which contributed to our investigation.”