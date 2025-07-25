A 61-year-old was arrested by Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Irvine 31 years ago.

Shona Stevens was 31 years old when she was found on a footpath located just a few hundred yards from her home in Alder Green in the Bourtreehill Park area of Irvine on November 10, 1994.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 67-year-old man has now been arrested in connection by Police Scotland’s Major Investigations Team.

Shona Stevens was found dead 31 years ago. | Third Party

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Detective chief inspector Stuart Gillies, senior investigating officer on the case, said: “I would like to thank the members of the local community who assisted us in our enquiries.