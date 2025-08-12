Ayrshire crash: Police appeal after man, 41, dies after crash near Monkton
A 41-year-old man had died following a crash on the A77 on Monday.
Police were called to the scene of a one vehicle crash near the Sandyford Roundabout near Monkton at around 1.35pm.
Emergency services attended and the man, who was driving a Ford Transit Tipper, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injures.
The road was closed to allow for an investigation and fully reopened around 8.30pm.
Police are appealing for information following the incident.
Sergeant Martin Cunningham, of the Road Policing Unit in Glasgow, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died.
“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.
“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 1548 of August 11.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.