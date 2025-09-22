The four buildings shortlisted for one of Scotland’s most prestigious architecture awards have been announced.

The projects, which are all in the running for this year’s Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award, include a 16th-century tower in the Highlands and a bridge in Aberdeenshire.

The Doolan Award is the pinnacle of the The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) annual awards programme. The shortlist was selected from the winners of the 2025 RIAS Awards, which were announced in June.

The judges will visit each of the shortlisted projects and score them based on architectural integrity, usability and context, delivery and execution, and sustainability.

The winner of the prestigious award will be announced in December.

Mary Duggan, chair of the 2025 Doolan Award jury, said: “This year’s rigorous selection process has produced a diverse shortlist of intelligent schemes that not only demonstrate architectural excellence, but also engage directly with the shifting political and behavioural circumstances that shape our public life.”

“They reveal how architecture can reinforce, respond to, and even anticipate these changes. I look forward to the upcoming visits and the conversations with my fellow jury members.”

1 . Fairburn Tower, Highlands, by Simpson & Brown Fairburn Tower was built in the 16th century and is a Category A listed structure from the Scottish Renaissance. The building had fallen into a state of disrepair, before the Landmark Trust rescued the tower and transformed it into a self-catering holiday let

2 . Fairburn Tower, Highlands, by Simpson & Brown The transformation of the tower has paid close attention to the building's heritage. It contains many eye-catching features, including this Renaissance-style painted ceiling, created with artist-craftsman Paul Mowbray

3 . Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge, Aberdeenshire, by Moxon Architects The Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge in Glengairn provides a sleek new crossing over the River Gairn. RIAS describes the design's geometry as "slim-line" and "bold" and commends its material palette which includes recycled, locally sourced granite for the parapets and embankments and weathering steel for the primary structure, rooting the new bridge into its surroundings near the Cairngorms

4 . Gairnshiel Jubilee Bridge, Aberdeenshire, by Moxon Architects The bridge provides a new route over the River Gairn, diverting traffic away from the Category A-listed Gairnshiel Bridge, which was no longer suitable for modern-day traffic. RIAS said the bridge offers "a simple but confident companion to the historic crossing" which has been set aside for pedestrian use