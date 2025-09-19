A joint investigation is being carried out with Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A woman remains missing a day later after a house fire in an Aberdeenshire village.

Emergency services were called to a fire in the Seatown area of Gardenstown at around 5am on Thursday.

Officers say a woman who was within the building remains unaccounted for and efforts are ongoing to locate her.

One man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Emergency services remain in attendance and a joint investigation is being carried out with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

The blaze happened in the early hours of Thursday morning. | Shazza Tiger-Smith

At the peak of the blaze, four fire service appliances attended the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We received a call at 4:57am to attend an incident near Harbour Road, Gardenstown, Aberdeenshire.