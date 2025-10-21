£166m court case over collapsed deposit return scheme set to begin

Case expected to last for eight days at Court of Session

A waste management firm’s attempt to secure a nine figure damages sum from the Scottish Government over the collapse of the beleaguered deposit return scheme is to be heard at Scotland’s highest court.

Biffa Waste Services claims the government was negligent when it claimed the flagship recycling initiative was viable, only to later delay the plans in June 2023 amid widespread criticism from businesses and opposition political parties.

The company was one of the main creditors of Circularity Scotland, the firm established to manage the scheme, which collapsed with debts and liabilities totalling more than £86 million.

Scotland's deposit return scheme was shelved in June 2023. | PA

Biffa, which was appointed to collect recycled containers across the country as part of the scheme, is seeking reparations of up to £166.2m, a sum which includes projected profits of around £115m, based on the decade-long contract it struck.

The remainder of the sum is made up of money Biffa said it spent preparing for the scheme’s rollout, including the purchase of vehicles and specialist equipment.

The Scottish Government, which said Biffa was aware of the risks involved in the scheme, unsuccessfully attempted to have the case thrown out of court. However, in a written statement, Lord Clark announced in January that the legal claim could go ahead.

Biffa claims it received ‘clear assurances’ from the then circular economy minister, Lorna Slater. Picture: PA | PA

The case, brought by Biffa, is scheduled to begin on Tuesday at the Outer House of the Court of Session.

In court summons, Biffa, appointed as the official logistics provider of the scheme, claimed it was provided with “clear assurances” from the then circular economy minister, Lorna Slater, that the large-scale project would go ahead.

The firm cited a letter sent by Ms Slater in May 2022 reinforcing the government's commitment to the plans. Biffa said it signed its contract with Circularity Scotland as a “direct" result of the letter, and in the belief that ministers had "taken all necessary steps" to ensure that it would be deliverable.

Its lawyers argue that Ms Slater “negligently misrepresented” the state of the project, leading the company to make substantial financial commitments.

However, the government, which has already spent at least £168,000 on legal fees related to the case, said the assurances in the letter were neither "new nor unique,” and that Biffa’s investment decisions represented a “commercial risk” it had “chosen to take.”

The scheme was jettisoned following a bitter dispute with the UK government. At the time, Ms Slater blamed the then Conservative administration at Westminster for refusing to grant the necessary exemptions to the UK Internal Market Act unless substantial changes were made. They included removing glass from the scheme, standardised labelling, and a uniform deposit charge across the UK.

The scheme was initially delayed until “at least October 2025,” before a further postponement pushed back any potential start date to 2027.

In his ruling which paved the way for the legal claim to proceed, Lord Clark said that in order to secure damages, Biffa would have to convince the court there was a duty of care, that it was breached, and that it caused financial losses.