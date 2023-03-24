The Scottish locations listed on the Sunday Times best places to live 2023 - and the overall winner

1 . Dunkeld, Perthshire, winner in Scotland

The Sunday Times judges praised Dunkeld for its proximity to nature and pine forests, a top-notch food scene, connections to Edinburgh and Glasgow from nearby Perth, and a thriving village community. "A winning combination of stunning Highland scenery and chic Scandi-style sophistication are what you get in Dunkeld. Top shops include Aran Bakery and Lon – possibly the hippest general store in Scotland — both run by ex-Great British Bake-off contestant Flora Shedden. You can get close to nature with countless walks, with the mighty Hermitage Forest a highlight, while community spirit comes to the fore at the Field, an inspiring community organic veg garden." Photo: Gordon Clark