The Sunday Times has named the UK’s best place to live for 2023. Scotland had 7 locations out of 71 across the UK

The Scottish locations listed on the Sunday Times best places to live 2023 - and the overall winner

Scotland had a host of destinations named among the UK’s best place to live with 7 locations out of 71 across the UK.

By Stephen Mcilkenny
Published 24th Mar 2023, 09:33 GMT

Expert judge visited all the locations and assessed factors ranging from the quality of schools and transport links to broadband speeds, culture, access to green spaces and the health of the high street.

Dunkeld in Perthshire has been named as the best place to live in Scotland according to The Sunday Times Best Places To Live guide.

Wadhurst in East Sussex has been named the overall best place to live in the UK in a Sunday Times guide.

Judges said the small market town offers “pretty much everything needed for modern life in miniature”.

Seven locations were named in The Sunday Times UK list however.

1. Dunkeld, Perthshire, winner in Scotland

The Sunday Times wrote: "Thanks both to its impressive environmental credentials and its wide, leafy streets, this attractive, this affluent commuter spot fully deserves its reputation as Scotland's greenest town. An impressive roster of shops includes a brilliant bookshop, butcher and the Bostock Bakery, and a new station, due to open later this year, will make getting to Edinburgh even easier."

2. East Linton, East Lothian

The Sunday Times wrote: "Thanks both to its impressive environmental credentials and its wide, leafy streets, this attractive, this affluent commuter spot fully deserves its reputation as Scotland's greenest town. An impressive roster of shops includes a brilliant bookshop, butcher and the Bostock Bakery, and a new station, due to open later this year, will make getting to Edinburgh even easier." Photo: Contributed

The Sunday Times wrote: "Edinburgh's seaside suburb, has a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital. With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families."

3. Portobello Edinburgh,

The Sunday Times wrote: "Edinburgh's seaside suburb, has a free-spirited atmosphere that's a refreshing contrast to the stuffier corners of the Scottish capital. With interesting shops – a bookshop, artisan baker and a branch of Bross Bagels – it's no wonder that it is now the location of choice for artists, authors, foodies and cool young families." Photo: Sam Shedden

There's an unbeatable coffee culture in this creative, multicultural corner of the Southside, and much more besides. There’s a strong network of independent businesses — especially at busy Park Lane market – arty pop-ups, good. sports facilities and rapid rail links to central Glasgow.

4. Shawlands, Glasgow

There's an unbeatable coffee culture in this creative, multicultural corner of the Southside, and much more besides. There’s a strong network of independent businesses — especially at busy Park Lane market – arty pop-ups, good. sports facilities and rapid rail links to central Glasgow. Photo: Sam Shedden

