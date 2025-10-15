We’ve compiled a list of stunning castles all on the market across agents Savills, Knight Frank, Rettie and Strutt and Parker.
While some castles are more modern than others, all properties on the list offer some historic charm and are situated in the beautiful Scottish countryside.
One castle was even commissioned in 1467 as a wedding gift for Princess Mary Stuart, daughter of King James II of Scotland who was a direct descendant of Robert The Bruce.
Meanwhile, a 20-bedroom 19th-century castle on the list is said to be a 'living museum' with all contents of the property included in the sale.
Here are seven Scottish castles that are on the market.
1. Kinloch Castle (offers over £750k)
Kinloch Castle, on the eastern shore of the Isle of Rum, is an Edwardian mansion that was built as a private residence for Sir George Bullough. The castle is a Category A listed building and retains many of its original features, including elaborate wood panelling, stained glass, and a rare orchestrion.
Kinloch Castle is said to be a 'living museum', with all contents of the property included in the sale. The contents are a reflection of Sir George Bullough's global travels and lavish taste. Between 1892 and 1895, he amassed an eclectic collection of treasures, most of which remain in the castle today. It is on the market with Savills for offers from £750,000. | Savills
2. A look inside Kinloch Castle...
Kinloch Castle, and its surrounding grounds which are also included, extend to approximately 18 acres. There are 20 bedrooms and nine bathrooms within the property. The principal reception rooms are located on the ground floor and consist of a galleried grand hall, drawing room, dining room, billiard and smoking room, sitting room, ballroom and library.
The upper floors contain bedrooms and former staff quarters. | Savills
3. The East Wing, Sundrum Castle (offers over £800k)
The first written records of Sundrum, which is in South Ayrshire, suggest that it was initially constructed in 1373. John Hamilton, a sugar merchant, purchased the estate in 1762 and in the 1790s he commenced a major programme of works, extending the castle to accommodate his growing family.
The East Wing, which is on the market with Savills, forms a major part of the B Listed Sundrum Castle. The total area of private garden, magical woodland and grounds equates to approximately 2.25 acres. It is on the market with Savills for offers over £800,000. | Savills
4. Castle laid over four levels
Laid over four levels, Sundrum Castle has a wide sweeping staircase that ascends from the reception hallway to the upper floors. On the first floor there is a drawing room with windows on two aspects with views of the Water of Coyle. A principal bedroom with en suite bathroom is also located on this floor. The second floor offers three double bedrooms, one of which has an en suite shower room, and a family bathroom. On the third floor, the former maids accommodation has been refurbished to create a modern sitting room, whilst the turret provides a seating area. | Savills