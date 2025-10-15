1 . Kinloch Castle (offers over £750k)

Kinloch Castle, on the eastern shore of the Isle of Rum, is an Edwardian mansion that was built as a private residence for Sir George Bullough. The castle is a Category A listed building and retains many of its original features, including elaborate wood panelling, stained glass, and a rare orchestrion. Kinloch Castle is said to be a 'living museum', with all contents of the property included in the sale. The contents are a reflection of Sir George Bullough's global travels and lavish taste. Between 1892 and 1895, he amassed an eclectic collection of treasures, most of which remain in the castle today. It is on the market with Savills for offers from £750,000. | Savills