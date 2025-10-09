Family resort close to popular Scottish seaside town to get yoga studio, wellness hub and more beds

“Despite going through some difficult times, including the pandemic, we are still very much here and thriving with lots of exciting plans afoot” – Eilidh Smith

An agri-tourism business located just a few miles from one of Scotland’s most popular seaside towns is adding a “wellness hub” and extra accommodation.

Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort in Kingsbarns, close to St Andrews in Fife, is nestled within 150 acres of farmland which still produces annual crops. It houses 16 holiday homes, ranging from one to four-bedroom studios, cottages and houses.

These include ten in the original farm steading, dating back to the 18th century, which were converted into courtyard cottages in 1988, ahead of the resort launch in 1990.

Managing director and owner Eilidh Smith, pictured at Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort in Kingsbarns, close to St Andrews.

Now, 35 years on from that opening, the resort is planning to add a yoga studio and wellness hub, while expanding the accommodation offering.

Managing director and owner Eilidh Smith, who is also the captain for Great Britain on the Masters World tennis circuit, has been involved in the family business since 2007 and bought it over in 2018.

She said: “This is a really exciting time for us at Morton of Pitmilly as we celebrate 35 years in business, in one of the most beautiful parts of the country, thanks to the incredible team we have on board and all our customers, many who have been coming since we first opened.

“Despite going through some difficult times, including the pandemic, we are still very much here and thriving with lots of exciting plans afoot which will further enhance our existing offering, including more accommodation and the creation of a yoga studio and wellness hub which will utilise our tranquil, idyllic location even more.”

Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort in Kingsbarns is nestled within 150 acres of farmland which still produces annual crops.

Over the years, Smith has continued to expand the offering, including the leisure facilities which now include a swimming pool, sauna, gym, games hub and indoor and outdoor tennis courts, where guests can also book coaching sessions with the tennis star.

Additionally at the resort, which won the Best Self-Catering Accommodation Experience in Scotland at the Scottish Thistle Awards in 2023, there is a children’s play park, extensive nature trails, a putting green, lawn games, an event space, a food pop-up with regular themed nights and a shop.

The resort, some six miles outside Scotland’s home of golf, has just received a Green Tourism Award for its commitment to sustainability, which Smith insisted would continue to be a priority for the team, who have planted some 27 acres of hardwood trees on site and miles of hedgerows to protect wildlife, insects and bird habitats. A 1.5-acre fruit and vegetable garden has also been created for the local community to grow their own produce.

Sustainable and biodiversity initiatives will continue to be a key focus in the growth plans over the next 18 months.