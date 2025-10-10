£20 Scottish charity shop stained glass window 'belonged to Robert The Bruce'

Richard is now on a mission to get the artefact dated and find out exactly where it came from.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An antique dealer who bought a stained glass window in a charity shop for £20 says it belonged to Robert The Bruce - and could be priceless.

Richard Drummond, 49, spotted the colourful glass for sale at a shop in Moffat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was told it had been discovered in an old house in the area and abandoned for years.

Robert paid just £20 for it and began cleaning years of grease to reveal the stunning stained glass underneath.

Antique dealers Richard Drummond and his son Alfie who believe they have discovered a a stained glass window with connections to Robert the Bruce. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

It showed a depiction of what could be a knight - with a Latin inscription around the edges which Richard roughly translates into “Robert Bruce, King of the Scots”.

Richard began carrying out his own research delving online for information and seeking out the help of local and international experts to determine the age of the relic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now believes it dates back to the 14th century and may have be installed in a castle taken over by the famous king.

Richard believes it is a ''massive historical find'' for the country and he's hoping for it to be in a museum in Scotland - if it is proven historically important.

Stained glass to appear on BBC show

Richard's son, Alfie, and the glass appear on an upcoming episode of the BBC's The Bidding Room - where experts confirmed it could be up to 700 years old.

Richard said: "It could be priceless. If this is proven to be of that period it's a massive historical find for Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

''I cleaned it up, using a bit of bicarbonate soda and vinegar just to get the grease off the top.

''Once I revealed some of the artwork from underneath, I stopped using that.

Richard Drummond came across the colourful glass in a local shop in Moffat. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

"I used a bit of water and cleaned it off with a brush, then I could see it said 'Robert Rex Scotorum' - that's when I thought this was going to be interesting.

"I started having a closer look at the glass itself, seeing the engravings and the way it was painted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not an expert but I've got enough knowledge to know when something looks really old.

"I got the local museum curator round the same day for a quick look - he said he it was hundreds of years old in his opinion."

Richard believes the glass may have come from France via the Knights Templar, while one expert he consulted believes it once sat in a window in a castle taken over by the conquering king.

Richard said: "One expert believes it was in a turret at some point, and when it's got the name of a king on it, chances are it's got to belong to some kind of castle.

"Which castle that is, I have no idea."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair believe the glass was owned by Robert the Bruce. | Katielee Arrowsmith / SWNS

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Richard is now on a mission to get the artefact dated and find out exactly where it came from.

He said: "Is this part of the treasure that left France in 1307? Is this something that was made in Scotland and England for Robert the Bruce?

"Was it made in memory of him? It's medieval art, it's medieval Scottish history, and in my eyes, it's just stunning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's huge, and so well preserved - it's been looked after. It's just been a piece of history that's been forgotten about in Moffat.