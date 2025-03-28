The Scottish Highlands are the UK’s most photogenic location, a new study has found.
Analysing user engagement on the r/LandscapePhotography subreddit, the report examined hundreds of images shared in the community to find the areas which resonated the most with both professional and amateur photographers.
With The Highlands taking the top spot for the entire UK and the Trossachs also making the top ten, here we look at Scotland’s most photogenic landscapes.
1. The Highlands
The inspiration for many great works of art, as well as the backdrop for a number of film and television projects, the Scottish Highlands have long been recognised as one of the most beautiful regions in the UK. Highlights among the Highlands include Glencoe and the Isle of Skye.
2. The Trossachs
Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Trossachs is the second most popular location in Scotland among photographers. Home to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, in addition to stunning landscapes the region is also home to wildlife from red deer to red squirrels.
3. Edinburgh
The capital of Scotland and one of the country’s biggest tourist destinations, Edinburgh has plenty to offer landscape photographers from Cramond Beach to Arthur’s Seat and Allermuir Hill, which is just outside the city.
4. Aberdeenshire
Whether you’re visiting Aberdeen and exploring Donmouth Nature Reserve or you’re exploring Aberdeenshire’s nature, the north-east has plenty to offer photographers.
