Here are the 11 most photogenic landscapes in Scotland as Highlands ranked top in UK

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 28th Mar 2025, 17:12 BST

Scotland is a beautiful country, so it’s no surprise that the Highlands were found to be the most popular landscape captured by photographers in the UK.

The Scottish Highlands are the UK’s most photogenic location, a new study has found.

It’s according to a new report conducted on behalf of Adobe, which found that a number of Scottish locations were among the most photogenic areas in the entire country.

Analysing user engagement on the r/LandscapePhotography subreddit, the report examined hundreds of images shared in the community to find the areas which resonated the most with both professional and amateur photographers.

With The Highlands taking the top spot for the entire UK and the Trossachs also making the top ten, here we look at Scotland’s most photogenic landscapes.

The inspiration for many great works of art, as well as the backdrop for a number of film and television projects, the Scottish Highlands have long been recognised as one of the most beautiful regions in the UK. Highlights among the Highlands include Glencoe and the Isle of Skye.

1. The Highlands

The inspiration for many great works of art, as well as the backdrop for a number of film and television projects, the Scottish Highlands have long been recognised as one of the most beautiful regions in the UK. Highlights among the Highlands include Glencoe and the Isle of Skye. | EyesTravelling - stock.adobe.com

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Trossachs is the second most popular location in Scotland among photographers. Home to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, in addition to stunning landscapes the region is also home to wildlife from red deer to red squirrels.

2. The Trossachs

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Trossachs is the second most popular location in Scotland among photographers. Home to Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, in addition to stunning landscapes the region is also home to wildlife from red deer to red squirrels. | Ondrej Fendrych - stock.adobe.com

The capital of Scotland and one of the country’s biggest tourist destinations, Edinburgh has plenty to offer landscape photographers from Cramond Beach to Arthur’s Seat and Allermuir Hill, which is just outside the city.

3. Edinburgh

The capital of Scotland and one of the country’s biggest tourist destinations, Edinburgh has plenty to offer landscape photographers from Cramond Beach to Arthur’s Seat and Allermuir Hill, which is just outside the city. | Andras - stock.adobe.com

Whether you’re visiting Aberdeen and exploring Donmouth Nature Reserve or you’re exploring Aberdeenshire’s nature, the north-east has plenty to offer photographers.

4. Aberdeenshire

Whether you’re visiting Aberdeen and exploring Donmouth Nature Reserve or you’re exploring Aberdeenshire’s nature, the north-east has plenty to offer photographers. | Paul - stock.adobe.com

