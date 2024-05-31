Scotland is home to plenty of natural beauty with pretty villages and towns to be found from the Borders to the north.

But despite the Highlands regularly being included among the top tourist destinations in the UK, Fort William, the country’s outdoor capital, found itself being ranked as one of the worst places to visit in the UK.

Consumer magazine Which? asked almost 4,000 people about their experiences in different towns and cities around the country. Tourists ranked each location based on criteria including food and drink, ease of access, value for money, accommodation and more. While Fort William performed poorly in the survey, Edinburgh was ranked among the best places to visit in the UK.

With the Highland town’s reputation as a hub for activities such as mountain biking, hillwalking and more, we decided to ask Scotsman readers to share which towns they thought visitors should see.

Whether it’s because of beautiful scenery or historic sights, here are 26 of the best Scottish towns to visit as chosen by our readers.

Anstruther Tucked in the East Neuk of Fife, Anstruther is a fishing village to the south of St Andrews. With boat rides out to the Isle of May where visitors can look for puffins, seals and other wildlife, other attractions include the Scottish Fisheries Museum and the town is also known for its fish and chip shop.

Arbroath Just 15 miles away from Dundee, Arbroath is known for its historic harbour, sandstone cliffs and long sandy beaches. In addition, Arbroath Abbey is also well worth a visit or if you're looking to try some local foods the Arbroath Smokie may suit.

Ballater In the heart of Royal Deeside, Ballater is the closest town to Balmoral Castle. With many local shops and businesses boasting "By Royal Appointment" signs, there is plenty which can keep visitors occupied including the Royal Lochnagar Distillery.

Brora A small village along the east coast of Sutherland, Brora's golden beach allows visitors to keep an eye out for creatures including dolphins, whales and seals.