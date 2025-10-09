The plane failed to land at both Glasgow Prestwick Airport and Edinburgh Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Ryanair flight heading for a Scottish airport was forced to make an emergency landing after nearly running out of fuel during Storm Amy.

An investigation has been launched into the incident involving a Malta Air flight, operating on behalf of Ryanair, that was was en-route from Pisa, Italy, to Prestwick Airport in Glasgow earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On October 3, the aircraft had to make an emergency landing in Manchester after the cockpit crew issued a 7700 squawk code. This is the universal signal for a general emergency.

The plane had failed to land at Prestwick before attempting to touch down in Edinburgh, again without success. Nearly two hours later, it safely touched down in Manchester.

Upon landing, the aircraft had just 220kg of fuel remaining in its tank. According to reports, this was sufficient for merely five or six minutes of flight time.

An investigation has been launched. | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

Passenger Alexander Marchi told The Ayr Advertiser: "After leaving late from Pisa because of a general strike and protesters invading the tarmac at the airport, we were worried that we wouldn't get to Prestwick before the storm hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everything was fine until we started our descent. The plane was circling a few times before trying the first time, but pulling up almost immediately.

"We realised how bad things had been after seeing the images after finally landing at Manchester with almost no fuel. There was a lot of relief.

"People were wanting to get off and definitely were not up for flying any time soon. "

Passengers board bus in Manchester to South Ayrshire

When the flight landed in Manchester, passengers on board eventually reached South Ayrshire via bus ten hours late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Make sure you keep up to date with news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.