Two Scottish roads have been named among the weirdest in Britain.
Marshall Motor Group, one of the UK’s largest motor retailers, have analysed UK drivers’ experiences across Reddit and driving forums to find Britain's weirdest roads.
Ben Welham, motoring expert at Marshall Motor Group, said: "British drivers face some genuinely unique roads that you simply won't find anywhere else in the world.
"While some are challenging for drivers, others are just plain strange.
“And many have become destinations in their own right, attracting drivers from seeking to experience the curiosities for themselves."
First on the list was Zig-Zag Hill in Dorset which earned the title of 'the windiest mile of road in the UK’ from one Reddit user.
Drivers are forced around four hairpin bends in tight succession, with challenging gradients reaching 13 per cent incline on this stretch of the B3081.
‘Optical illusion’ Scottish road named one of ‘weirdest’ in Britain
The second weirdest road in Britain was named as Electric Brae in South Ayrshire.
This is said to be one of Britain's “most disorienting driving experiences”, offering an optical illusion that makes cars appear to roll uphill.
A driver said on Reddit: "It has to be experienced to be believed”.
The effect occurs because the inland end of the quarter-mile stretch is 17 feet higher than the coastal end, with the slopes of the surrounding landscape creating that unnerving illusion.
The other Scottish road making it in the top ten is Bealach na Bà (meaning "Pass of the Cattle") in the Highlands.
This road, which earned seventh place, rises from sea level to 626 metres, making it the third highest road in Scotland and the steepest ascent of any road in the UK, with sections reaching up to 20 per cent.
The road, which features extremely tight hairpin bends, was built in 1822 by Thomas Telford with similar engineering principles to those running through the Alps.
The single-track road, now part of the North Coast 500 scenic route, offers panoramic views of the Isle of Skye and Raasay and is popular with many who enjoy the challenge of driving along the narrow and twisting road.
