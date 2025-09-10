The Silverburn shop is the most northern Haribo store in the world.

Over a hundred shoppers lined up for the opening of Scotland’s first ever Haribo store.

The celebration kicked off at 10am on Tuesday at Silverburn shopping centre with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Haribo's mascot Goldbear.

Also in attendance were deputy leader at Glasgow City Council Richard Bell and Caroline Young, head of fundraising at the retail store’s charity partner, Glasgow Children's Hospital Charity.

At the 2,500 square foot store, shoppers explored the extensive range of Haribo favourites alongside international exclusives from Spain, France, and Germany.

Shoppers posed for pictures in front of the in-store Goldbear display for a shot at taking home some free Haribo Nostalgix.

The highlight for many visitors was the exclusive "Pick Your Mix" station, featuring over 40 varieties of Haribo and MAOAM treats.

Bespoke products were created especially for the Glasgow store including an exclusive Goldbear plush toy sporting a Scotland flag shirt.

From classics like Supermix and Giant Strawbs to the latest additions Haribo Nostalgix and Alienauts, the store has a diverse offering.

The extensive merchandise and gift selection also proved popular with visitors looking to take home an extra special memento of opening day.

Head of retail at Haribo UK Rebecca Fox said: “Today was a fantastic day that exceeded all our expectations.

“Seeing the excitement and joy on customers' faces as they explored our first Scottish store was incredibly special.

“The overwhelming response from Glasgow shoppers confirms what we always knew – Scotland was ready for Haribo, and Haribo was ready for Scotland.”

Deputy leader at Glasgow City Council Richard Bell said: “This is a great addition to Silverburn’s retail offer and I’m delighted that Haribo, with its incredible global reach and recognition, has selected Glasgow as the location of its most northern store in the world.

“And it’s great to see Haribo Silverburn choosing Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity as its charity partner, as they celebrate today’s grand opening.”