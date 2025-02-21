Two global fashion giants to open stores in one of Scotland’s largest shopping centres

“We are looking forward to what is set to be a very busy year” – David Pierotti, general manager, Silverburn

Two global fashion retailers have been confirmed as the latest tenants at Glasgow’s Silverburn shopping centre.

Spanish brands Bershka and Pull&Bear are both owned by international fashion giant Inditex and have opted to open their first Glasgow stores at Silverburn.

Bershka will take the current space occupied by Zara, also an Inditex brand, which will open a much larger store in the former Debenhams unit, as announced last year. Pull&Bear is taking the former Topshop location, between Mango and River Island.

Spanning some one million square feet, Glasgow's Silverburn includes Marks & Spencer, Cineworld and Scotland’s largest Tesco Extra store. Picture: Steve Welsh

Founded in 1991, Pull&Bear now boasts nearly 1,100 stores globally. The brand’s fashion approach is said to blend the “latest international trends with street and club influences, creating comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces”. Bershka was founded in 1998 to appeal to “young, adventurous individuals” who are tuned into the latest trends and have a “passion for music, technology, and social media”.

The news that Bershka and Pull&Bear are to open in Silverburn in the coming months, follows a record-breaking year for the centre, which saw 15.2 million guests visit throughout 2024. The retail and leisure destination is now gearing up to welcome a series of brands to its line-up, including luxury beauty department store, H Beauty, Hotel Chocolat and Black Sheep Coffee.

Meanwhile, King Pins is set to bring “competitive socialising”, including bowling and shuffleboarding to the centre’s leisure offer when it opens this summer.

David Pierotti, general manager of Silverburn, said: “This double announcement gives an early flavour of what is to come this year at Silverburn and highlights how hard we are working to enhance our fashion offer.

“We’re proud to be the first west of Scotland location for both stores, solidifying Silverburn as Glasgow’s leading retail and leisure destination offering a best-in-class experience and bringing world-renowned brands to our guests. We are looking forward to what is set to be a very busy year.”