The Scotland branch will be most northern Haribo store in the world.

Scotland’s first ever Haribo store is coming to Glasgow next month.

The store will be situated inside Glasgow’s Silverburn Shopping Centre.

It will be equipped with an exclusive “Pick Your Mix” area with over 40 varieties of Haribo and Maoam treats.

Haribo has now announced that the shop will open at 10am on Tuesday, September 9.

Visitors are invited to a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on the opening day led by the iconic Haribo mascot, Goldbear.

The store will be situated inside Glasgow's Silverburn Shopping Centre. | Bildagentur-online/Universal Ima

The first 75 customers will also receive a free goodie bag.

For the first hour of opening, people will receive a free treat if they take a picture in front of the in-store Goldbear and upload it to their socials, tagging #HARIBOSilverburn.

Rebecca Fox, head of retail, said: “After months of anticipation, we are thrilled to be just weeks away from the opening of Haribo Silverburn.

“It’s been a fantastic year for our expanding retail footprint, and our first Scottish store marks a significant milestone in Haribo UK’s success story.

"Preparations are well underway ahead of opening day to make sure all shoppers at Haribo Silverburn will experience moments of childlike happiness in a unique and special way at our new store.”

Shop to feature ‘diverse Haribo range’

The shop is set to feature a diverse Haribo range from around the world – including Haribo Favoritos and Watermelon from Spain, Haribo Dragibus and Tagada from France, and Haribo Lakritz Schnecken from Germany.

There will also be bespoke products including a Goldbear plush toy sporting a Scotland flag shirt.

The new shop will be the firm's 12th retail store in the UK and the most northern Haribo store in the world.

David Pierotti, general manager at Silverburn, said: "The imminent opening of Haribo's first store in Scotland marks another special milestone for Silverburn as we continue to deliver a best-in-class retail experience by enhancing our offering and bringing globally recognised brands to our community.

"Haribo’s playful spirit and iconic treats complement that perfectly.