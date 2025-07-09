The proposed development would create approximately 1,200 permanent jobs.

Center Parcs hopes to open its first holiday village in Scotland after applying for a £350–£400 million development between Hawick and Selkirk.

After revealing their plans for a park last year, the company has now taken the next step forward by submitting an application to Scottish Borders Council.

If approved, the new village would feature around 700 lodges and apartments, an indoor water park, a spa and a village centre with shops and restaurants.

Center Parcs say the development would create a “state-of-the-art” year-round family destination which will bring “significant” tourism, employment and environmental benefits.

A map of the proposed Center Parcs village | Center Parcs Scotland

Other key features of the proposal include two newly created lochs designed for water sports and recreation.

As well as this, there would be a combined nature and heritage centre with an adjacent restaurant and coffee shop.

To promote biodiversity, Center Parcs say there would also be wildflower meadows, nature trails and wetlands as well as a wide range of outdoor activities integrated into the landscape.

In addition, Center Parcs say they will plant a forest with thousands of native species at the proposed site.

Development to create approximately 1,200 permanent jobs

If given the go-ahead, the development is expected to support between 750 and 800 jobs during the construction phase.

It would also create approximately 1,200 permanent roles once operational, the majority of which is said to be filled by local people.

The company says the site will offer long-term career opportunities across a range of sectors including hospitality, retail and village management.

To coincide with the application submission, Center Parcs also released a new series of computer-generated images showcasing the village design last month.

The submission of the planning application to Scottish Borders Council follows eight months of public consultation.

This included four statutory consultation events in Lilliesleaf, Denholm, Selkirk and Hawick.

More than 1,000 members of the public engaged with Center Parcs representatives and provided feedback to the proposals. The planning application will now be considered by Scottish Borders Council in the coming months.

Center Parcs say proposal is ‘ambitious and sensitive’ to its surroundings

Colin McKinlay, chief executive of Center Parcs, said they were “thrilled” to submit the planning application.

“Since unveiling our initial plans in November, it’s been a busy and rewarding eight months of consultation,” he said.

“We’ve listened carefully to feedback from local communities and stakeholders and have worked hard to shape a proposal that is both ambitious and sensitive to its surroundings.

“Their insights have helped us develop a design that blends seamlessly with the natural landscape while delivering high-quality accommodation and leisure experiences for families.”

Visuals of the lodges planned for the Center Parcs village. | Center Parcs Scotland

He added: “This is an exciting opportunity – not just for Center Parcs but for the Scottish Borders.