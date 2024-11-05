Plans for Scotland's first Center Parcs holiday village with 700 lodges and water park revealed

The village will be Centre Parcs’ first in Scotland

Centre Parcs has revealed plans to launch its first holiday village in Scotland with 700 lodges and an “iconic” indoor water park.

The site, three miles north of Hawick, in the Scottish Borders, will also include shops, bars, restaurants and a spa.

Proposals are at an early stage and Center Parcs said it intends to submit a planning application in 2025.

The firm outlined its £350 million proposals in Hawick today to a gathering of community leaders and business and political representatives.

Colin McKinlay, chief executive of Center Parcs, said: “This is a tremendously exciting project and offers the opportunity to transform leisure and tourism in the Scottish Borders. Center Parcs is an exceptionally popular destination for families in the UK and Ireland and there is robust demand to support a seventh village.

“Throughout our history, we have demonstrated that a Center Parcs village provides significant economic benefits locally, regionally and nationally.

He added: “Many Scottish families already visit Center Parcs villages in England, and this village will offer the chance for people to enjoy their holidays closer to home, which in turn will benefit the local economy.

“Sustainability is core to our values. In our three decades of operating in the UK and Ireland, we have transformed areas of commercial woodland into a rich tapestry of flora and fauna, considerably enhancing the biodiversity of each village. This site gives us the opportunity to take a bold, new approach and create a woodland ourselves, delivering significant biodiversity net gain and planting thousands of new trees.

“We are at an early stage with these proposals and have a lengthy and thorough planning process ahead. We have already conducted a significant number of surveys to assess the site and we intend to continue with additional site surveys and design development, alongside a programme of pre-planning application consultation and community engagement.”

Centre Parcs

The proposed village will be a similar concept to Center Parcs’ existing six holiday villages in England and Ireland.

During the construction phase of the project, the company said 750-800 mainly regional jobs would be created, and local contractors would be used where possible.

Once operational, the village is expected to create around 1,200 permanent non-seasonal jobs. These will be largely local jobs and offer significant career opportunities, including management positions. Once operational, local suppliers will be used as much as possible.

Jeff Holmes JSHPIX/

The estimated investment to build the new village will be between £350m-£400m.

The site lies to the east of the A7 trunk road between Hawick and Selkirk on land owned by the Buccleuch Group, which has signed an option agreement with Center Parcs. The agreement covers approximately 1,000 acres of land, comprising open grassland and some woodland. It is expected that development on the site will extend to 400 acres.

