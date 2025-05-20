The village will be Centre Parcs’ first in Scotland and would boast 700 lodges and a forest spa.

A flythrough video taking the viewer on a virtual tour of a 700-lodge Center Parcs village proposed for the Scottish Borders has been launched as developers seek to win public backing for the plans.

The five-minute computer-generated video showcases the entry to the proposed £350 million park and its key features, including a forest spa, subtropical swimming centre and a sports plaza.

The subtropical swimming paradise planned for the Center Parcs development near Hawick | Center Parcs Scotland/Float Digital

The CGI visuals also illustrate the design of the lodges and central facilities such as lochs and a planned nature and heritage centre. The village would be Centre Parcs’ first in Scotland

The video was launched as Center Parcs prepares to formally submit a planning application this summer to Scottish Borders Council.

The site, three miles north of Hawick, would also include shops, bars and restaurants. Around 700 lodges would be built set within a newly afforested landscape.

The visuals were revealed, alongside a 3D model, during a two-day consultation event being held at Hawick Rugby Club this week.

A map of the proposed Center Parcs village | Center Parcs Scotland

Colin McKinlay, chief executive of Center Parcs, said: “The flythrough video and 3D model really help bring the plans to life and add to the real sense of anticipation that has been evident at recent consultation events. It’s one thing to describe what we’re hoping to build, but seeing it laid out visually captures the ambition of what we’re planning.

“We’ve worked hard to ensure this proposed village reflects the feedback we’ve received from the community and stakeholders over the past few months. From the layout of the lodges to how the central areas integrate with the forest setting, every element has been carefully considered.

“This is about creating a destination that not only brings joy to families, but also respects and enhances the local environment. This has the potential to be a once-in-a-generation investment for the Scottish Borders.

“If approved, our village between Hawick and Selkirk will create over a thousand high-quality, permanent jobs and provide ongoing opportunities for local businesses.”

If permission is granted, Center Parcs has said work would begin at the start of 2027.

Visuals of the lodges planned for the Center Parcs village | Center Parcs Scotland

Mr McKinlay has previously said the aim is to open the tourist village as early as spring 2029.

An assessment of the traffic and environmental impact of the scheme will be carried out as part of the planning process, Mr McKinlay added.

The proposed village will be a similar concept to Center Parcs’ existing six holiday villages in England and Ireland.

Once operational, the village is expected to create around 1,200 permanent non-seasonal jobs. These will be largely local jobs and offer significant career opportunities, including management positions, the developers have said.

A community day in Hawick and drop-in events in Lilliesleaf, Denholm and Selkirk have been run as part of the public consultation period.

Laura Middlemass, a member of the Borders Chamber of Commerce, told the BBC earlier this month: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the Scottish Borders. Center Parcs seems to be very invested in helping local business, and that's a good thing."