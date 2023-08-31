It’s not just six-and-a-half seasons of Outlander that the Scottish star has appeared in.

Sam Heughan has become a huge star with an army of adoring fans thanks to the global success of time travelling historic drama Outlander.

In the television series former Second World War military nurse Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe) travels back from 1945 to 1743 where she encounters, falls in love with, and marries a Heughan’s Highland warrior character Jamie Fraser who becomes embroiled in the Jacobite rising.

With a huge 75 episodes already in the can, and another 16-episode seventh season still to be completed, it’s been a time-consuming project for cast and crew.

But Sam Heughan has still managed to add to his CV in between series - as well as having started his career in more modest television roles.

Along with 11 films and a number of documentaries, including the popular Men in Kilts, the actor has acted in 10 television series.

Here they are.

1 . Island at War (2004) Sam Heughan's small screen break was in Island at War - a 2004 television miniseries which told the story of a quiet Channel Island community that was thrown into turmoil by the invasion forces of Nazi Germany during the Second World War. Heughan played a real-life character called Philip Dorr in five of the six episodes. Dorr was a soldier who was sent to the occupied channel island of St. Gregory to spy for the British. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . River City (2005) Sam Heughan featured in four episodes of the Glasgow-set Scottish soap opera broadcast in December 2005. He played Andrew Murray - the football player partner of Shieldinch resident Kelly-Marie, played by Carmen Pieraccini. River City is this year celebrating its 20th anniversary and Sam is one of the biggest stars to have appeared on the show in that time. Photo: BBC Scotland Photo Sales

3 . The Wild West (2006) Another television miniseries featured Sam Heughan in 2006. The Wild West was recreation of the 30 seconds of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral based on court records, letters and newspaper reports. Heughan appeared in the second of two 90 minute episodes as John Tunstall, a businessman whose murder ignited the Lincoln County War. Photo: Contributed Photo Sales