US President Donald Trump has officially opened the new course at Trump International Golf Links.

The 18-hole course in Balmedie has been in construction since 2023, when Mr Trump and his son Eric broke ground on the project.

Called the “New Course”, it has been dedicated to the president’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis. It has been described as a “very important part in the future of golf in Scotland”.

In attendance at the opening event were a host of famous faces including former Chelsea FC player Gianfranco Zola, and political figures such as First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

U.S. President Donald Trump was piped into the grand opening The Robert Gordon's College pipe band heralding President Trump's entrance.

First Minister John Swinney waves as he arrives for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on in Balmedie.

First Minister John Swinney (left) arriving The First Minister attended the opening of the new course.