The grand opening of the new course marks the end of Trump's Scotland visit.
The grand opening of the new course marks the end of Trump's Scotland visit. | Lisa Ferguson / The Scotsman

In Pictures: US President Donald Trump officially opens new Aberdeenshire golf course during final day in Scotland

Lauren Jack
By Lauren Jack

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Jul 2025, 15:13 BST

President Trump will play a round of golf before returning to the US.

US President Donald Trump has officially opened the new course at Trump International Golf Links.

The 18-hole course in Balmedie has been in construction since 2023, when Mr Trump and his son Eric broke ground on the project.

Called the “New Course”, it has been dedicated to the president’s mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis. It has been described as a “very important part in the future of golf in Scotland”.

In attendance at the opening event were a host of famous faces including former Chelsea FC player Gianfranco Zola, and political figures such as First Minister John Swinney and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

The Robert Gordon's College pipe band heralding President Trump's entrance.

1. U.S. President Donald Trump was piped into the grand opening

The Robert Gordon's College pipe band heralding President Trump's entrance. | Getty Images

First Minister John Swinney waves as he arrives for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on in Balmedie.

2. John Swinney, First Minister of Scotland waving to the cameras

First Minister John Swinney waves as he arrives for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new 18-hole course at Trump International Golf Links on in Balmedie. | Getty Images

The First Minister attended the opening of the new course.

3. First Minister John Swinney (left) arriving

The First Minister attended the opening of the new course. | PA

First Minister John Swinney with Martin Gilbert at Trump International Links opening

4. John Swinney greeting former chair of Scottish Golf, Martin Gilbert

First Minister John Swinney with Martin Gilbert at Trump International Links opening | Lisa Ferguson

