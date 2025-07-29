President Trump has now left Scotland on Air Force One

President Donald Trump travelled with Prime Minister Keir Starmer to his Balmedie golf resort as his historic trip to Scotland continued.

Mr Trump arrived in the country on Friday evening, heading straight to Turnberry. There, the US President spoke about Ukraine, Gaza and announced a trade deal with the EU.

He flew to Aberdeen on Monday with Prime Minister Keir Starmer where they were greeted by a pipe band from Robert Gordon College. Crowds also gathered nearby to protest the arrival of the President.

The President opened his second course near Aberdeen on Tuesday where he also met with First Minister John Swinney.

