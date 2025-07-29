Donald Trump in Scotland RECAP: Security alert at Aberdeenshire course 'false alarm' as Trump departs Scotland
President Donald Trump travelled with Prime Minister Keir Starmer to his Balmedie golf resort as his historic trip to Scotland continued.
Mr Trump arrived in the country on Friday evening, heading straight to Turnberry. There, the US President spoke about Ukraine, Gaza and announced a trade deal with the EU.
He flew to Aberdeen on Monday with Prime Minister Keir Starmer where they were greeted by a pipe band from Robert Gordon College. Crowds also gathered nearby to protest the arrival of the President.
The President opened his second course near Aberdeen on Tuesday where he also met with First Minister John Swinney.
Donald Trump in Scotland RECAP
Key Events
- The President met with First Minister John Swinney and later described him as a 'terrific guy'
- Mr Trump opened his second course near Aberdeen
- TrumP departed RAF Lossemouth on Air Force One as a security incident appeared to be continuing at the Menie Estate
Good morning!
There’s set to be some sunny skies in Balmedie today as US President Donald Trump prepares to open a brand new 18-hole golf course at his north-east resort.
Mr Trump travelled to the north yesterday alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
Today the President is set to meet with First Minister John Swinney at his resort Trump International Golf Links near Aberdeen.
The Scotsman has our reporters out in force bringing you every twist and turn of this historic trip.
Our politics team are going to be keeping you updated throughout today.
Make sure to keep up with this mornings round up from our political editor Alistair Grant.
I spoke to people on the streets of Aberdeen yesterday to find out what locals thought of US President Donald Trump as he prepared to make his trip up north.
Despite there being no protest in the city itself on Monday, you could see some reactions to his visit just from activity on the streets. A van displaying an image of the President alongside convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein was driven around the Granite City throughout the day.
Alison Campsie was in Balmedie yesterday to document the protest as crowds marched towards Trump International Golf Links.
The stage has been set for the grand opening of the new course at Trump International Golf Links.
Members of the press have been escorted to the back seats of the grandstand meanwhile VIPs are being sat at the front.
Our reporter at the course says rumours are circulating that Scottish professional golfer Colin Montgomerie will play against Trump today. Mr Montgomerie was at dinner with the President last night however nothing has been confirmed as of yet.
We are expecting to see Trump on the green at around 10am.
Our reporter Alison Campsie is bringing you the latest news from Balmedie this morning.
Trump hits out at taxes on North Sea oil
Donald Trump has hit out at taxes on North Sea oil, saying the resource is a “treasure chest for the United Kingdom”.
Earlier during his visit to Scotland, he praised the city of Aberdeen as the oil capital of Europe and repeated his long opposition to wind turbines, calling them “ugly monsters”.
Posting on his Truth Social network this morning, the President said: “North Sea Oil is a treasure chest for the United Kingdom.
“The taxes are so high, however, that it makes no sense.
“They have essentially told drillers and oil companies that, ‘we don’t want you’.
“Incentivize the drillers, fast. A vast fortune to be made for the UK, and far lower energy costs for the people!”
A range of familiar faces are expected to be in the grandstand today for the duration of the course opening.
This includes Italian footballer and manager Gianfranco Zola who formerly played for Chelsea FC.
Former Hibs, Aberdeen and Manchester United goalkeeper Jim Leighton is expected to be in the crowd today.
Another football star, Andriy Shevchenko, who is a former Ukraine manager and AC Milan and Chelsea player, will also make an appearance.
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar is expected to be taking a seat in the grandstand.
Broadcaster and wife of Eric Trump, Lara Lea Trump, will be in the crowd to watch her father-in-law open the course.
'Thriller' plays as preparations for grand opening continue
A red ribbon is in place as guests have started to take their seats and Mr Trump’s staff have moved into position.
The President will cut the ribbon on his second 18-hole course at his resort in Menie before he flies back to the US.
Construction of the new course began in 2023 with Mr Trump and his son Eric breaking ground on the project.
The second course is expected to be dedicated to the president's mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, who was born on the Isle of Lewis.
Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ can be heard playing while staff set up for the opening.
Anas Sarwar arrives at Balmedie resort
US Secret Service probe major security breach on Scotland visit
Preparations are underway in Menie for the opening of Donald Trump’s new course.
Meanwhile, in the United States, it is being reported that the Secret Service are probing a major security breach after an attempt to smuggle someone onto the plane ahead of Mr Trump’s Scotland visit.
The investigation has been launched after an agent tried to smuggle his wife onto a plane accompanying the US President.
The agent, based in Dallas, flew his wife to Maryland, and she received the official Secret Service briefing at the hotel.
She then got on the bus to the visitor lounge at US military base Joint Base Andrews. The woman was later discovered and told to leave, The Herald reports.
The investigation is ongoing.
President Donald Trump meets John Swinney ahead of course opening ceremony
US President Donald Trump has met with First Minister John Swinney at his north-east golf resort.
It is understood the First Minister met with Mr Trump shortly before the ceremony which is due to start at 10am.
Mr Swinney has previously said he would push the President on an exemption to tariffs for Scotch whisky and raise the situation in Gaza, which also came up in the meeting between Mr Trump and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on Monday.
First Minister John Swinney arrives
First Minister John Swinney has arrived at the course ahead of the ceremony.
It is due to begin at 10am.
More to come as we have it.
Trump plays golf during delay in the opening ceremony
President Trump has been spotted on the driving range of his golf club during a delay in the opening ceremony.
Mr Trump could be seen hitting shots from the driving range just yards where the first tee of the new course, where he is expected to be the first to tee off.
The reason for the delay is not known.
Photos as guests wait for opening ceremony to begin
Our photographer Lisa Ferguson has captured pictures of the crowd at Balmedie as they wait for President Trump to start the opening ceremony of his new course.
Gaza, oil and gas taxation and whisky tariffs discussed during 15-minute meeting with Swinney
It is understood John Swinney raised the situation in Gaza with Donald Trump during their meeting earlier today.
The leaders spoke for around 15 minutes, before posing together for pictures in front of a US flag and the saltire of Scotland.
A Scottish government senior source told the BBC that the meeting was “very convivial” and said it was a “very good conversation".
The pair discussed a range of issues including “how Scotland was doing”; oil and gas taxation; Gaza; and — briefly - whisky tariffs, which they had talked about at length last night.
Eric Trump introduces President Trump to the stage
Eric Trump has introduced his father to the stage ahead of the opening.
He said to the crowds gathered at Balmedie: “We wanted this to be the greatest 36-holes anywhere on earth and there’s no question that’s been achieved.
“I really hope today that we honour the greatest man I know, our best friend, a person who has led this company for 30 years and now leads the most powerful nation in the world and is doing a hell of a job.”
President Donald Trump arrives
Donald Trump has been piped in as he walked to the podium to open his new golf course.
The opening ceremony was due to begin at 10am however there was a delay.
More to come.
Trump speaks about his 'New Course' in Aberdeenshire
President Trump has greeted crowds at his Balmedie course this afternoon.
He said: “At Trump International, we have the first course which we call the Old Course and the second course which we call the New Course because that’s the best way to describe it.
“Anything else gets too complicated and we don’t know which is which.”
President Trump added that the course is going to be “something very special”.
The President also confirmed he will be making the trip back to the United States following the ceremony.
Trump has also thanked his son Eric, who he said had "worked so hard" on creating the New Course at the resort.
The president also thanked John Swinney who was among the assembled audience.
Ribbon cut during opening ceremony
Before he cut the ribbon, Mr Trump told the crowd "we love Scotland".
"It's going to be a special day, it's going to be a special year, a special decade," he added.
The president also referenced his mother who was born on the Isle of Lewis.
